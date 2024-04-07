Minmi plan not the housing nation needs

My niece is trying to further her career. She works part time in Newcastle as well as travelling for nursing training. Due to the time she works, it makes travel very hard and has to get lifts to and from her job and training. NRMA has a lot of explaining to do. They promote themselves as the best, but this issue shows a very different picture. Considering that the cost of living at the moment, $75 rebate is a spit in the face since she is on a low wage she would be out of pocket making it pointless to work.