NPL: Charlestown, Broadmeadow hope for break in the weather

Equal leaders Broadmeadow and Charlestown were doing all they could to get first-grade NPL men's matches played against dangerous opposition on Sunday.
Magic and Azzurri have had perfect starts to the season, winning their first five games, and were due to host Olympic and Weston respectively as wet weather threatened to wipe out the weekend's action.
The Cooks Hill v New Lambton match on Saturday at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field was abandoned on Friday and more were set to follow. Valentine v Edgeworth, Maitland v Lambton Jaffas and Lake Macquarie v Adamstown (home teams first) were unlikely to go ahead on Saturday.
Sunny skies were predicted for Sunday, giving the other two games a chance.
"We will try our best to get the game on," Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar said. "More than likely, based on the weather, reserve grade won't play but we'll endeavour to play first grade."
Olympic have had a mixed start to the season and sit on seven points, but Cresnar believed that would mean little on Sunday.
"They probably haven't got the results they were looking for, but it's our local derby and I don't believe that points and where you stand on the table will matter," he said. "It's all about winning that derby."
Charlestown had moved junior matches from Lisle Carr Oval in the hope of hosting Weston, who have four points, on Sunday.
"They've got a good squad," Azzurri coach James Pascoe said of the Bears.
"Just a couple of moments haven't gone their way. There's only been a goal in most of their results."
Meanwhile, Valentine, Edgeworth, Charlestown and Maitland were big winners from the Australia Cup draw after matching up with zone league teams.
Valentine host Dudley Redhead, Edgeworth travel to Stockton, Charlestown welcome Mayfield and Maitland are at home against the Newcastle Suns as NPL sides enter the competition at round four of the NNSW section.
The other matches are Olympic v New Lambton, Lake Macquarie v Weston, Cessnock v Adamstown, West Wallsend v Jaffas, South Cardiff v Broadmeadow, Kotara South v Cardiff City and the winner of Toronto Awaba v Hamilton Azzurri host Newcastle Croatia.
