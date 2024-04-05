Kris Lees eyes wet track opportunities for outsiders at Randwick

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees said Yankee Hussel was his only doubtful runner on a Randwick card he hopes goes ahead on Saturday.
Torrential rain was set to put day one of The Championships on an heavy track, and had raised questions about whether the meeting should be delayed a week.
Lees has six runners, including Loch Eagle ($101 TAB) and Rustic Steel ($61) in the feature $4 million Doncaster Mile and Willinga Beast ($151) in the $3 million TJ Smith Stakes.
"I prefer to race," Lees said. "We've done it before, and you'll get through it. It's the same for everyone, but to be fair, some of these are roughies at best, so the wet track makes it a lottery."
He also has Yankee Hussel ($11) in the Chairman's Quality, Kind Words ($10) in the Adrian Knox Stakes and Infancy ($19) in the PJ Bell.
"The doubtful one would be Yankee Hussel, on a really heavy track, but the rest would probably take their place," he said.
Willinga Beast was a surprise runner in the TJ Smith Stakes, given she is qualified for the $1 Provincial-Midway Championships Final at Randwick the following week. Lees said she would race in both.
"We ummed and ahhed, but it's purely because she's got such a good wet, heavy track record," he said of the TJ Smith start.
"She's a valuable mare, so if she runs a place it enhances her value again.
"It won't hurt her because I find horses that handle wet ground, it doesn't take near as much out of them as you would think sometimes."
As for Rustic Steel (52.5kg) and Loch Eagle (52kg) in the Doncaster, he said: "They are both longshots but they've got terrific wet records and have light weights, all the things you want on a wet track."
Kind Words looks his best chance on the program.
"She's liked soft ground, she's just got to handle the heavy track now, but everything indicates she will get through it," he said.
Also on the program, Lower Belford trainer Todd Howlett has Noisy Boy ($34) in the $2 million Australian Derby after his second in the Tulloch Stakes.
** Hawkesbury's Saturday meeting was moved to Newcastle because of the big wet.
The Muswellbrook Cup, washed out Friday, was added to that card.
Lees has Kinloch in the Cup but Acquitted was to be scratched.
