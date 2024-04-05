Tyrone Thompson denies murdering Mackenzie Anderson at Mayfield

The man accused of the brutal stabbing murder of Mackenzie Anderson in an alleged domestic violence attack at Mayfield will face a month-long trial in Newcastle Supreme Court next year.
Tyrone Thompson, 24, on Friday appeared in the NSW Supreme Court via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded not guilty to murdering the young mother.
Justice Helen Wilson set a four-week trial down to begin in Newcastle on April 7, 2025.
He also pleaded not guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order at Berkeley Vale and Mayfield on March 24 and 25, 2022.
Police say they received a call about 10.40pm that an armed man had broken into a Mayfield unit and arrived to find Ms Anderson lying outside suffering multiple stab wounds.
Paramedics and police tried to save her, but she died at the scene.
Her young son, then aged one, was at the premises at the time.
Mr Thompson was arrested at the scene, taken to hospital for treatment for a hand injury and later charged with murder.
