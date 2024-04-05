Azzurri progress to League Cup semi-finals, rain wreaks havoc on NPLW

Charlestown Azzurri joined Maitland, Adamstown and Broadmeadow in the Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup semi-finals after an 11-4 win over Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Thursday night.
But they won't be backing up this weekend with their NPLW round-six game against Mid Coast in Taree on Sunday one of three games already postponed due to the wet weather.
The much-anticipated grand final rematch between defending champions Broadmeadow and Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Friday night was also called off, along with New Lambton's clash with Maitland at Alder Park on Saturday.
At this stage, the match between Warners Bay, who led 2-0 against Azzurri in the knock-out Cup on Thursday night before being overhauled, and Adamstown at John Street Oval on Sunday (4pm) is still on.
Charlestown had squared the ledger at 2-2 by half-time in the League Cup clash after what coach Heath Whyte described as a mostly "toothless" first-half performance that also contained "elementary defensive errors".
He was much happier with the second period.
American Jayna Fraser and Jess Gentle finished the game with hat-tricks for Azzurri while Sarah Halvorsen bagged a brace in her first appearance of the season.
Sienna Fraser-Kelly, Jorja Brown and Shany Eidels also got on the scoresheet for Charlestown while Emily Diaz, Callie Thomas and Sienna Stebbins found the back of the net for the Panthers.
The League Cup semi-finals are scheduled for April 15-19 and the final on May 18 or 19.
