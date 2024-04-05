Elderly woman hospitalised after car crashes into fence

AN elderly woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a fence on Friday morning.
In wet conditions, emergency services were called to Mount Hutton just before 11am on April 5 to reports that a car had crashed into a fence on a driveway.
Crews from NSW Police, Fire Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance attended Tennant Road where they found a car had flipped onto its side.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald the driver of the vehicle - an elderly woman - was assessed by paramedics before being transported to John Hunter Hospital.
It's unclear what state of condition the woman is in as no details on injury or condition had been reported from the incident, the spokesperson said.
The incident caused minor traffic delays but a FRNSW spokesperson said the site had been cleared.
Drivers are being urged to exercise caution and never drive through flood water, as wet weather lashes down on parts of the Hunter.
Live Traffic is reporting water over the road at Chisholm and East Maitland on Raymond Terrace Road and at Singleton on Kelso Street.
For SES assistance call 132 500, if your life is at risk call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
