Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Elderly woman hospitalised after car crashes into fence

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 5 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a fence at Mount Hutton. Picture supplied
An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a fence at Mount Hutton. Picture supplied

AN elderly woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a fence on Friday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.