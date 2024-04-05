Teenage girls sexually touched outside shopping centre

THREE teenage girls were allegedly sexually touched outside of a shopping centre on the state's Central Coast earlier this week.
Police allege the teenagers were sexually touched by a man outside of a shopping centre on Kinnara Avenue, Wyoming at about 6.10pm on Wednesday, April 3.
Officers are appealing for public assistance and have released CCTV images as part of the investigation, in hopes to assist with their inquiries.
Police attached to Brisbane Water Police District have commenced the investigation into the incident and say the man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, believed to be aged between 60 to 80 years of age, of thin build, with balding grey hair, a white moustache and glasses.
At the time he was wearing dark pants, a green shirt, a dark coloured jacket and brown shoes, carrying a brown paper bag.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
