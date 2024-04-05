US import Oni Nichols adds new dimension to Falcons attack

NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Kristy Bultitude has a simple instruction for US import Oni Nichols - play what is in front of you.
The 172cm point guard will make her NBL1 East debut for the Falcons against arch rivals Maitland at the Federation Centre on Saturday.
Nichols arrived two weeks ago and will combine with fellow American and reigning league MVP Nicole Munger to give the Falcons a one-two punch.
"Oni is versatile and very energetic, which is what we want," said Bultitude, who takes the reins this season after being an assistant for the past two campaign - both ending in play-off losses.
"We will be a bit more free flowing. I want the the girls to play what they see in front of them.
"We have structures to play out of but, if it breaks down, they have the freedom to do their own thing.
"With Oni's speed and ability to penetrate and find players, I think we will be very hard to guard. We definitely have shooting power."
The Falcons finished second on the table with a 19-3 win-loss record last season, but were stunned by a Shyla Heal led Sydney Comets 85-76 in the quarter-final.
Munger averaged 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals a game in 2023.
She played for the Canberra capitals in the WNBL last season and returned home to Michigan for a well-desrved break.
"Nicole arrived back in Newcastle 10 days ago and is raring to go," Bultitude said.
The Falcons will be without Australian under-19s forward Isla Jeffermans, who average 16.5 points and 10 rebounds for the Australian Centre of Excellence in 2023, for the start of the season.
Despite her absence, Bultitude believes she has a deeper squad this season.
"It is definitely a goal to be in the top-two space," she said.
"We have other girls to cover for Isla. Matilda Burns has come from the under-18s and really stepped up.
"Our sessions this week have been really sharp. It is a rivalry game, but we are going to be on the front foot from the first whistle."
Nichols joins the Falcons from Division 1 college San Jose State University.
"I love it here," the 22-year-old said. "It feels like home even though it is so far away from home. This is a stepping stone for me.
"It is a very different style of game to college basketball. I'm just excited to get on the court. It is high intensity, pressure defence. I want to bring energy and help my teammates."
The Falcons men also boast two new imports in American power forward Jai Smith and Kiwi guard Francis Wineera-Mulvihill.
The action starts on Saturday with the women's game in Maitland at 5pm
