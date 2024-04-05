Hunter flooding: residents advised to watch and act as rain pours

AS rain continues to lash down in the Hunter, Paterson, Dungog and Clarence Town have been upgraded to a Watch and Act flood alert level.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) alerted residents around 6.30pm on Friday evening that fast flowing minor flooding is occurring at Paterson, Martins Creek, Woodville, Wallalong, Vacy, Dungog and Clarence Town.
Residents are urged to not enter floodwater and monitor the situation as it is constantly changing.
The Paterson River at Gostwyck Bridge may reach the minor flood level or 9.10 metres overnight Friday into Saturday.
The Williams River at Dungog may reach 4.9 metres overnight, while Mill Dam Falls may reach 6.10m.
Further river level rises are possible based on forecast rainfall, with the Hunter expected to receive up to 150mm on Friday.
Based on predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, low lying causeways and roads including Wallarobba Road and low lying areas adjacent to the river may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
Flood watch warnings remain at advice level for Wollombi Brook, lower Hunter River, Newcastle river, Karuah river, the Myall River and Lake Macquarie.
The SES has a number of units open and ready for the community to collect sandbags if required.
NSW SES - City of Newcastle, 75 Elizabeth Street, Tighes Hill
NSW SES Port Stephens - Rees James Road, Raymond Terrace
NSW SES - Gosford Unit, Pateman Road, Erina
NSW SES Wyong Unit - 12 Levitt St, Wyong
NSW SES - Cessnock City Unit, Col Turnbull Parade, Pokolbin
NSW SES Maitland Unit Waterworks Road, Rutherford
NSW SES - Singleton Unit, 9-11 Queen Street, Singleton
If you physically are unable to collect, please call 132 500 to arrange a drop off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.