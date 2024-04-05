Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Free

Hunter flooding: residents advised to watch and act as rain pours

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 5 2024 - 6:54pm, first published 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paterson, Dungog and Clarence Town have been upgraded to watch and act flood level. Picture by Marina Neil
Paterson, Dungog and Clarence Town have been upgraded to watch and act flood level. Picture by Marina Neil

AS rain continues to lash down in the Hunter, Paterson, Dungog and Clarence Town have been upgraded to a Watch and Act flood alert level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.