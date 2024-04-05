Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Sporting Declaration: Fasten seatbelts as Jets strike turbulence

By Robert Dillon
April 6 2024 - 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets fans can only hope they have a team next season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets fans can only hope they have a team next season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HOPING for the best, but preparing for the worst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.