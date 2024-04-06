Hunter drenched by heavy rain but region escapes the worst of flood fears

The Hunter was mostly spared the brunt of severe storms that saw the State Emergency Service undertake seven flood rescues and respond to more than 800 calls for help overnight, but the region didn't escape without a thorough drenching.
Heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs of Newcastle left a sodden wake even as the sun returned on Saturday morning, April 6. Flood warnings were issued for areas on the banks of the Hunter, Paterson and Williams rivers but forecasters with the Bureau of Meteorology said rising waters were expected to stay below the minor flood level.
The Paterson and Williams catchments recorded 60 millimetres of rain before the weather began to ease early Saturday morning. Residents at Dungog, Clarence Town, Paterson, Martins Creek, Woodville, Wallalong and Vacy have been told to monitor conditions as the Williams, Allyn and Paterson rivers rose overnight but not above the minor flood level.
The observation station at Nobbys recorded 77mm of rain in the city after sustained falls through te night, easing from about 5am.
The Wollombi Brook at Bulga had risen to 0.75 metres and was holding steady below the minor flood level just before 6am and the Hunter River at Maitland was measured at 0.14 metres and falling at the same time.
A trough extending along east coast had a chance of deepening to form a low pressure system early on Saturday morning, forecasters advised, with a diminishing chance of showers throughout the day,
Large and powerful surf conditions were expected to be dangerous for crossing bars by boat and rock fishing, with seas between 1.5 and 2.5 metres decreasing into the afternoon.
The Bureau noted the chance of a thunderstorm north of Port Stephens on Saturday, before mostly sunny conditions on Monday.
Early next week strong southerly winds are forecast to develop as a cold front crosses the region and a low develops over the Tasman Sea.
