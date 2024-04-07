Norths notch first win as netball coaches praise new rolling subs rule

A steamy day proved the perfect launchpad as Newcastle championship netball entered a new era with the introduction of rolling substitutes getting the thumbs up from coaches.
Norths coach Rian Hodges used it to her advantage against a Souths side who were low on numbers for the competition's opening round at National Park on Saturday, and believes it proved the difference in the third quarter.
Souths led 12-9 at the first break then 25-23 at half-time but Norths, who have replaced University of Newcastle, outscored Lions by five goals in the third quarter to lead 38-35 heading into the final period before winning 50-44.
"It was a really good third quarter and utilising the rolling subs really made a difference for us," Hodges said.
"We kept changing up our midcourt and that gave them the energy to really push through there.
"First game back and it was really hot, so I utilised that as much as I could and the girls were really happy with it."
Opposing player-coach Narelle Eather felt Souths "ran out of legs a little" with only one player on their bench due to unavailability.
"We had a few people away, so we were actually really happy with the game," Eather, who played a full game in the midcourt, said.
"It was Nakita's [Jackson] first game in goal shooter and she did really well, so that was good to have a new combination there.
"We didn't make that many mistakes. I honestly think that after half-time we did run out of legs a little, and we just didn't have an answer for [Norths goal shooter] Sabina [Gomboso] today."
Five-time defending champions West Leagues Balance held off a fast-finishing Nova Thunder to win 41-40 after losing centre Lauren Baxter to a dislocated shoulder right before half-time.
West led 21-19 at half-time after the scores were locked 11-11 at the first break then held a 34-28 advantage leading into the final quarter.
"I liked it," Baggs said of the rolling substitutions.
"It's a skill, being able to pick when and where to do it, but definitely helped us freshen the court on a hot day.
"Losing Lauren limited our rolling subs in that midcourt area but circle defence wise, given we didn't have Central Coast [NSW Premier League] players, Karli Harris and Ruby Gardner, who came up from opens, played all game and were outstanding.
"Nova rotated their three shooters quite regularly, so for them to adapt was very good."
Nova coach Katie Robinson was not too displeased with the game, despite the first-up loss.
"We tried out our rolling subs, which worked out really nicely, plenty of options," Robinson said.
"At the end of the third quarter, there was a real decision amongst the team of let's have a real go at this.
"We were five or six down, which often for us can end up being 11 down by the end, but they did the hard yards to make sure everything came off really well. We just needed one more."
BNC Whanau beat Kotara South 37-35 after trailing 20-16 at half-time then 28-25 at the final break.
Junction Stella led at every break before defeating Waratah 42-26.
Round 1:
West Leagues Balance beat Nova Thunder 41-40. Q1: 11-11; Q2: West led 21-19; Q3: West led 34-28.
Norths defeated Souths 50-44. Q1: Souths led 12-9; Q2: Souths led 25-23; Q3: Norths led 38-35.
BNC Whanau beat Kotara South 37-35. Q1: 10-10; Q2: Kotara South led 20-16; Q3: Kotara South led 28-25.
Junction Stella defeated Waratah 42-26. Q1: Junction led 12-8; Q2: Junction led 24-9; Q3: Junction led 33-18.
