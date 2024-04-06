New-look Northstars beat Brave in flying start to 2024 AIHL campaign

A new-look Newcastle Northstars hit the ground running with a 7-3 win over Canberra Brave at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night to open their Australian Ice Hockey League campaign.
Northstars import and forward Francis Drolet played a starring role with the Canadian scoring twice in the first period to ensure the hosts took a 4-1 lead into the first break.
Brave still trailed after the second period but had closed the gap to 5-3.
But Drolet and new import Aiden Wagner, who finished the game with two goals, scored in the final period to seal the first-up victory.
"In my three years here with the Northstars that's about the most buy-in that I've seen in terms of structure, attention to detail and trying to play the right way," Noble said post-match.
"As a group it's never going to be perfect, the other team puts their gear on and shows up so there are going to be mistakes.
"But the guys battled so hard tonight. They competed and they laid it all out on the line."
The Northstars face a weekend double-header next.
They play the Rhinos at Erina next Saturday before returning home to host the Sydney Ice Dogs on Sunday.
