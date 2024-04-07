The Lowedown: Always look on the bright side of life, Jets fans

Always look on the bright side of life ... well there is something Pythonesque about the attempts to sell the Newcastle Jets.
News that FC32 has pulled the pin on their interest in the Jets would suggest that the future is very bleak, but is that the case?
Their presumably low-ball offer has been rejected by the current "owners", but there is a whisper that the FC32 consortium has withdrawn because it can't compete with some of the alternative bids.
Do the four benefactors from other clubs who have propped the Jets up financially over the past three seasons actually own the club? Or perhaps have total control of the operation on a temporary basis?
Do they decide if the Jets survive, by either rejecting or accepting offers? How much influence does the APL have?
I believe the final decision is made by the boffins at Football Australia, who decide whether owners are suitable.
Do whoever is making the big decision really give a toss if the conditions of the TV deal can be met with the inclusion of the Auckland franchise? Do the "owners" want some recompense for their investment? Or is it job done, mission accomplished?
Who is deciding whether Newcastle has a representative at the top level of the game in this country?
Meanwhile, the team face their perennial on-field nemesis in Sydney FC on Sunday afternoon, in a game which is about pride for the Jets, and securing a good spot in the play-offs for Sydney FC.
Logic dictates that Sydney win this fixture (a) because they nearly always do, and (b) because their recent form has been excellent, and they have more to play for.
The caveat is the Sky Blues had a long trip to Perth midweek, and had to play with 10 men for part of that game to pick up a point. They could be a fraction off in terms of sharpness and energy.
If they bring their form of last weekend against the Mariners, where they were authoritative winners, the Jets face a huge task.
Sydney keep the ball and threaten while doing so as well as anyone in the league, and they are very much likely to dominate possession. The Jets will possibly have to thrive on around 35 per cent of the ball , but that is their best chance of a result.
Last week I wrote that the Jets could win at Melbourne City 1-0, if they kept the game tight and fragmented. They had two shots on target, one or two corners, rode their luck a little, and didn't score, but got a point.
I see much the same scenario unfolding on Sunday. Sydney will press high, and keep the ball well when they win it. Newcastle will get one or two chances, through or over Sydney's high defensive line. What they do with those opportunities will decide their fate.
Long term, your guess is as good as mine.
