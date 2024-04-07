Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

The Lowedown: Always look on the bright side of life, Jets fans

By David Lowe
April 7 2024 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Always look on the bright side of life ... well there is something Pythonesque about the attempts to sell the Newcastle Jets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.