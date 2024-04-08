The Hunter teenagers chasing gold at the National Netball Championships

The Hunter region will be well represented as NSW push for glory at the National Netball Championships in Melbourne this week.
Heddon Greta's Ellie Stacey, Maitland's Matilda Percival and Mayfield's Acacia Elers are in the 12-player Blues under-17 team while Hope White, also from Maitland, is in the under-19 side.
This year, the Giants Academy midcourter has stepped up to the next age group.
Stacey, 17, plus Percival and Elers, who are both 16, are headed to their first National Netball Championships, which get underway on Tuesday.
Stacey (Norths) and Elers (Junction), both midcourters, play in the Newcastle opens competition and in NSW Metro League with Central Coast Heart.
Tall goal shooter Percival, who earned selection in the Australian All Schools 15s team last year, has been elevated to Souths championship squad this year and also plays for North Shore United in NSW Premier League 23s.
All hope to return from Melbourne with gold.
"This is my first time at the championships, so I'm pretty keen," Elers said.
"I'm hoping for court time but also the 'W' and to take the gold medal home."
Selection in the NSW team has meant multiple return trips to Sydney each week since January and Stacey felt they would reap the rewards in Melbourne.
"We've had a few trial games against [NSW] premier league teams and our train-on squad, which has been good preparation and we've done well in," Stacey said.
"It's my first time, so I'm looking forward to the experience, versing all of the other states."
The national championships is Australia's largest pathways event. It is contested by the six states and two territories and will be staged at Frankston's newly opened Jubilee Park Stadium from April 9 to 14.
