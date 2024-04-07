Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Investigation into train station arrest: man hospitalised in critical condition

By Newsroom
Updated April 8 2024 - 8:02am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to a railway station on Mann Street, Gosford, following reports a person was intoxicated on the road. Picture: Google Maps
Emergency services were called to a railway station on Mann Street, Gosford, following reports a person was intoxicated on the road. Picture: Google Maps

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched after a man had a medical episode and ended up in critical condition following his arrest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.