Investigation into train station arrest: man hospitalised in critical condition

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched after a man had a medical episode and ended up in critical condition following his arrest.
About 8.20am Sunday April 7, emergency services were called to the railway station on Mann Street, Gosford, following reports a person was intoxicated on the road.
Brisbane Water police arrived and handcuffed a 48-year-old man "in order for NSW Ambulance paramedics to treat the man," police said.
"Following the initial medical treatment, the handcuffs were removed, and the man then suffered a medical episode."
He was taken to Gosford Hospital in a critical condition. Police have since been told the man is now in a serious but stable condition.
A critical incident team from Port Stephens - Hunter Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will be subject to independent review.
