Yacht rescued after running out of fuel off the Hunter's coast line

Marine Rescue Newcastle helped three people when their yacht ran out of fuel on Sunday, April 7.
The 12 metre yacht was heading up the Hunter Coast, 33 kilometres southeast of Newcastle, when the skipper radioed for assistance.
Marine Rescue Newcastle unit commander, Lyn Van Homrigh said the boat was sailing to Port Stephens when they realised their fuel tank was empty.
"Yachts require fuel for when they are heading in and out of harbour, for close quarters maneuvering around marinas and in the event the sails or mast have been damaged," Ms Van Homrigh said.
"While sails are a yachts primary source of propulsion it is important sailors carry sufficient fuel for their intended passage."
Ms Van Homrigh confirmed a volunteer crew on the rescue vessel Newcastle 30 was deployed just after 5.30pm.
She said the yacht continued sailing towards Newcastle Harbour until the rescue vessel met them.
"NC 30 shadowed the vessel into Newcastle Harbour before our crew rafted the yacht and took it safely to the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club fuel wharf," she said.
"Conditions were favorable allowing our crew to provide a safe and swift response."
The yacht crew where able to refuel and anchor in Newcastle Harbour overnight before continuing their journey north.
Ms Van Homrigh said the fact the skipper logged on with Marine Rescue NSW made for a quick response.
"Logging on with Marine Rescue NSW via the free Marine Rescue app or VHF channel 16 ensures our volunteers keep watch for the safe return of boaters and allows us to quickly locate vessels requiring assistance," she said.
