Creative candidate to be inspired by the 'rich history' of Newcastle

THE University of Newcastle library is offering a unique opportunity for students to be inspired by the history of the Hunter region and create an original work with a $10,000 boost.
The Creative in Residence program will provide a stipend to a successful candidate to undertake a six-month residence along with an additional budget to go towards materials.
Inspired by a wide range of Special Collections at the university's library, artists can create anything from fine art, to digital and audio visual, sculpture, performance and writing.
"It's really not limited, it's open to whatever the creative wants to make," Special Collections manager Paige Wright said.
Ms Wright said there was an amazing historical collection of books, items, photographs and archives that tell the story of the Newcastle region.
"Often these objects and artefacts are hidden, people don't realise they're here for the university and community to access," she said.
She said the creative will be working with the Special Collections team in the library at least once every two weeks over the six-month period to conduct research into the collections and be inspired for their artwork.
The resulting artwork will be installed at the Auchmuty Library and presented at the Hunter Living Histories Showcase.
Applications are open to all creatives, with or without affiliation to the University; however, preference will be given to applicants from the community. Full application instructions and other information on the residency can be found here.
