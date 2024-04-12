HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards celebrate region's industry achievers Advertising Feature

The HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards held at Newcastle Town Hall on March 22 celebrate outstanding achievements in Hunter Region industry Picture supplied

The HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards, formerly known as the Chairman's Awards, marked its 32nd annual celebration on March 22, 2024, at the prestigious Newcastle City Hall.



With over 240 attendees, this year's event was the largest yet, highlighting the exceptional accomplishments and contributions within the Hunter Region's industries.

Since its inception in 1992, the HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards have served as a platform to recognise the outstanding achievements of the region's industry individuals, its members and apprentices and trainees.



This year's ceremony showcased a diverse range of winners across various categories.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our industry members, apprentices, and trainees at this year's HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards," Ivan Waterfield, CEO HunterNet Cooperative, said. "The level of talent, dedication and innovation demonstrated by our winners truly reflects the strength and vitality of our region's industries."

The HunterNet Future Leaders Program awarded the 2024 Kristen Keegan Scholarship to winner Liam Power from DSI Underground.



In addition, Liz Brown was acknowledged for her contributions as she transitioned the role of Chairperson to Brigette Landy.

This year's winners:

2023 Export Award: OMNIA™ Wheel - for exceptional growth in export revenue, showcasing its leadership in high-performance omni wheels and their applications.

2023 Rod Murphy Innovation Award: SAPHI - for its unique, tech-agnostic approach to developing advanced solutions in areas such as smart city management and AI-driven irrigation.

2023 Networking Award: Tom Woods of TW Woods - recognising his instrumental role in shaping the strategy and history of TW Woods over three generations.

2023 Harvey Knox Award: John Coyle, former CEO of HunterNet - for his significant contributions to the organisation's growth and success.

2023 Member of the Year: SWS Lawyers - recognising their dynamic contributions to the HunterNet community.

Large Host Company of the Year: Hedweld Group of Companies - for its commitment to high-quality apprenticeships and traineeships.

Small Host Company of the Year: R&R Murphy - recognising its adaptability, innovation, and commitment to workforce planning.

Trainee of the Year: Peter Phillips of LMATS - recognising his dedication to safety, exceptional mechanical aptitude, and exemplary customer service.

Outstanding Achievement award for 1st Year Apprentices: Owen from BAE Systems Australia and Axell Thoren from Hedweld Group of Companies - recognising their exceptional commitment to safety and rapid progression within their respective roles.

Outstanding Achievement for 2nd and 3rd Year Apprentices: Eliza McLean and Sarah Pringle from UGL respectively - recognising their exemplary safety attitudes and outstanding contributions to their teams.

Ivan Randon Award: Alex Frost from UGL - recognising his consistently high level of work output, drive and dedication as an experienced technician.

Women in Industry: Larni Burt from UGL and Taylor from BAE Systems - recognising their exceptional contributions to their respective industries in the areas of safety, leadership, and innovation.

Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE): Riley Ferguson from UGL - recognising his commitment to safety and proactive approach in identifying and mitigating risks.

The HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards underscore the region's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence across its diverse industries.



HunterNet remains dedicated to supporting the growth and success of its members, apprentices, and trainees, driving continued prosperity in the Hunter Region's economy.