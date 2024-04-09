Greens candidate demands better road safety after son hit by car

Council received over $1.6 million from Transport for NSW (TfNSW) for the Get NSW Active program in 2022/23 and $1.5 million in 2023/24 towards nominated pedestrian and cycling projects.

Council received $400,000 from TfNSW for the construction of the High Pedestrian Activity Area in Windale, and for the design of a High Pedestrian Activity Area in Charlestown.

We applied for over $4.5 million of funding in the 2024/25 Get NSW Active program from TfNSW. These applications are for six walking and cycling projects.