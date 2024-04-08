Asbestos contamination beneath former club site under control after fire

Asbestos contamination found at the site of the ruined Maitland Park Bowling Club has been kept safe with the use of sprinklers, the local council says as it prepares the area to be ready for public access again.
The shell of the building remained intact following the fire in July, 2023, but a large section of the top floor roof collapsed after the blaze ripped through the two-storey building.
The Maitland City Council-owned premises was demolished in October.
Maitland council said in a statement on Monday it planned a "staged re-opening" of the site, with work expected to take place during April to allow public access to "certain priority areas", including the grass thoroughfare next to the hockey fields.
The carpark has already re-opened to the public.
The council's statement said sprinklers had been used to control the spread of dust in the area after asbestos contamination was identified under the soil where the old club once stood.
Remediation works are expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, following soil sampling and laboratory analysis.
Maitland City general manager Jeff Smith said the council appreciated the "understanding and patience" of the community during work at the site.
Building projects and services manager Todd Stanley said the council had "approached the demolition process carefully, with safety being the top priority".
