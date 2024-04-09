Well-designed HSR could revolutionise Sydney transport

Cost: I propose a singular network with common facilities, built in two segments. The total length of track, including the CBD to CBD segment, is almost exactly equivalent to the length of track required for a network with a dual (north and south) HSR terminus at Central. The proposed additional stations are likely to cost less than the alternative - a multibillion retrofit of Central station with a HSR terminus. Think heritage issues, reconstruction of surrounding infrastructure, resumptions and years of disruption.

