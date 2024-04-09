New Zealand and Newcastle students explore the meaning behind Anzac

NEW Zealand students have made the journey to Newcastle this year to put on a unique performance at the 68th annual Combined Schools Anzac Service showcase.
Working with around 80 students from across public, catholic and independent schools across the Hunter, the group explored the true meaning behind the acronym of Anzac and put together a performance at the Civic Theatre on Tuesday, April 9.
Visiting from Auckland, New Zealand Western Springs College Nga puna o waiorea student Tia Ormsby said she felt honoured to be part of the event.
"I'm feeling very honoured, because at school in New Zealand it's not really taught what Anzac is and what the different stories are. It's brushed upon," she said.
"It's been very interesting to find out more about the wars and especially the relationship between Australians and New Zealanders."
She said it was nerve-wracking to put on the performance in front of veterans and 3000 other students but she hoped to do them proud.
"We are telling their [veterans] stories and we want to do it justice and make them proud. It's such a privilege to have them here with us," she said.
St Francis Xavier's College, Hamilton student Marz Weldon said it was wonderful to have the New Zealand students on board and she has learned many new things about the Anzacs.
"I actually didn't know what Anzac meant before this, but now I do. I got to learn about different people and their roles in the war," she said.
As a young person she said it was important to learn about the history of the Anzacs.
"Usually services were just something I had to go to in school but now it is something I am quite passionate about," she said.
Artistic director Dr Shane Bransdon said this year's theme 'ANZAC: An enduring bond of courage and mateship', was able to be produced authentically with New Zealand students being involved.
"Our theme was specifically on how Australia and New Zealand have worked together and the origins of Anzac, how it began, what the literal meaning of the acronym Australian and New Zealand Army Corps is," he said.
"In order to tell that story authentically we had to have some New Zealand students involved."
Mr Bransdon thanked Newcastle Permanent and City of Newcastle who provided funding and made it possible for the New Zealand students to come to Australia.
