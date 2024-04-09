Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Jason Sangha links with UK cricket club St Lawrence and Highland Court

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 9 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Sangha batting for NSW in Wollongong in 2022. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Jason Sangha batting for NSW in Wollongong in 2022. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Jason Sangha has linked with St Lawrence and Highland Court for the upcoming English cricket season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.