Jason Sangha links with UK cricket club St Lawrence and Highland Court

Jason Sangha has linked with St Lawrence and Highland Court for the upcoming English cricket season.
Sangha, a Wallsend junior and former Newcastle representative, was announced as the club's "overseas signing" this week.
Round one of the Kent Premier League is scheduled for May 11 with the Shrimps up against Bickley Park.
Cricket NSW are expected this month to release a full contract list for 2024-2025, however, Nic Maddinson (Victoria) and Josh Philippe (Western Australia) were recently confirmed as new faces.
The opening round of English County competition wrapped up Tuesday morning (AEST) with Newcastle City import Oli Carter batting No.4 and scoring five runs for Sussex in a draw against Northamptonshire while Hunter product Grant Stewart didn't feature for Kent.
