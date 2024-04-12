Five Star Cinemas set to revive Tower Cinemas Newcastle

Tower Cinemas Newcastle is one step closer to a revival following confirmation the cinema will open its doors in late 2024, almost six years after the inner-city cinema closed permanently.
The new owners and operators, Five Star Cinemas, expect to have the cinema up-and-running in December.
After closing its doors in June to make way for a 19-storey student accommodation tower, The Cambridge Hotel could live to see another day.
The development will no longer proceed and the long-running live music venue is back on the market, including eight poker machine entitlements.
A luxury house with a rooftop terrace and ocean views has smashed a Merewether street record by more than $1 million.
The property at 11 Ridge Street sold for $6.04 million and was also the highest residential property sale in NSW in the week ending April 7, according to CoreLogic.
We could soon see another $6 million-plus sale after a house overlooking the Cowrie Hole in Newcastle East hit the market with new listing agents and a price guide.
The four-bedroom home at 9 Shortland Esplanade has a guide of $6.2 million to $6.8 million.
One of Mayfield's grand historic homes is back on the market.
Set on 1048 square metres, the heritage-listed Burundulla is one of Mayfield's most significant residences and was classified by the National Trust in 1997.
A striking house in Hunter Valley wine country has hit the market in Pokolbin.
The 36-acre Constable Estate has an asking price of $8 million to $8.8 million.
"It is an extraordinary piece of architecture, remarkably creative and beautifully integrated with the site," listing agent Ken Jacobs said.
Newcastle and Lake Macqaurie's auction clearance rate climbed to 77.8 per cent last week.
Among the properties that went to auction included a fixer-upper with ocean views in Dudley that sold for a huge sum after quick-fire bidding.
Nathan Tinkler hoped to fetch $30 million for his palatial Sapphire Beach home last year.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
