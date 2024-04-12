Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Five Star Cinemas set to revive Tower Cinemas Newcastle

April 12 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five Star Cinemas set to revive Tower Cinemas Newcastle
Five Star Cinemas set to revive Tower Cinemas Newcastle

Tower Cinemas Newcastle is one step closer to a revival following confirmation the cinema will open its doors in late 2024, almost six years after the inner-city cinema closed permanently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.