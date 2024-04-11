What's on around the Hunter: Full steam ahead into massive weekend

2024 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series - Round 2 Saturday & Sunday, Cameron Park Raceway, Cameron Park.
Amy Jane Scully: Colour Scores 9am to 3pm, Museum of Art and Culture, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Arts In The Yard 10am, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Celia Pacquola I'm As Surprised As You Are 7.30pm, Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle.
Community Drumming 4.30pm, Dixon Park Beach, Merewether.
Daniel' O'Toole Artist talk and performance with Jack Tuckerman 11am to 12.30pm, Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Fashion Thrift Society Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 3pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow.
Friendlyjordies Presents - A Call To Neck Beards 7.30pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music, Newcastle.
Girls Like That Saturday 2pm, 7pm & Sunday 2pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Hunter Valley Steamfest Saturday & Sunday, 9am to 9pm, Railway Street, Maitland.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Lambourne Partners Race Day 10.30am, Newcastle Racecourse, Broadmeadow.
Limbo - The Return Spiegeltent Newcastle Saturday 5.30pm, 7.45pm & Sunday 5.30pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Lina Buck: It Isn't Always, Always 9am to 2pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima, 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point.
Making Sense: AURAS 6pm to 8pm, The Hamilton Community Hive, 156 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Markets On The Green 9am, Mayfield Bowling Club, Ingall Street, Mayfield.
Medowie Markets 8am to 12.30pm, Bush n Bull Motel, Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Mid-Autumn Festival 2.30pm to 9.30pm, The Farmers Wife Distillery, 1378 The Bucketts Way, Allworth.
Miss Porter's House Paranormal Investigation Night 7pm to 9pm, Miss Porter's House, 434 King Street, Newcastle West,
Newcastle Crystals Creatives & Mystics Fair Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 5pm, Wallsend Diggers, Wallsend.
Newcastle Rugby League Magic Round Beer Footy Food Festival No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West. Gates open 11.30am, first game from 12pm.
Ron Mueck - Pregnant Woman Saturday & Sunday, 9am to 4pm, Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm to 9pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Screenscapes Saturday & Sunday. 9am to 2pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, MIMA, Speers Point.
Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle Northstars v Sydney Ice Dogs 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Caves Beach Sunset Market Autumn Edition 3pm to 7pm, Stuart Chalmers OAM Park, Caves Beach.
Cessnock Weekly Markets 9am, 49 Aberdare Road, Aberdare.
Handmade, Design & Preloved Market 10am to 2pm, Redhead Beach.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broamdeadow.
Newcastle Colour Frenzy Fun Walk or Run 9am to 11am, Foreshore Park, Newcastle East.
Rudderless Records - Second Hand Sunday 10am, Rudderless Records, 148 Parry Street, Newcastle West.
Tomaree Markets 8am to 2pm, Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay.
Chris Isaak (USA), with Boy & Bear, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Vika & Linda, Saturday, gates open 2.30pm, music from 3.30pm, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin.
Hellnation IV ft. The New Christs, Wolfpack, Darkhorse, The Owen Guns, No Reason, Disgraceland, Rubbernecker, East Coast Low, The Pingers & more, Saturday 12pm to late, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
James Reyne, with Josh Owen Band, Saturday 4pm, Toronto Hotel, Toronto.
Jason Singh Saturday 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
The Australian Tenors Saturday, 2pm to 4.30pm, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Dobe Newton & Roger Corbett of The Bushwackers Saturday 6pm, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
Hell Rips The Hamo Vol. III ft. Reaver, Acrolysis, Devoid Altar, Heathenspawn, Death Feeder, Saturday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Herd Immunity Saturday 8.30pm, Jewells Tavern, Jewells.
Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes, with The Dustys, Saturday 8.30pm, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
A Kind of Hush The Magic of Karen Carpenter Sunday 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Rod Coote Sunday 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Hank Dank & The Hot Ones, with Andy Abra, Sunday 3pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Playlunch, with Late November, Heterochromia, Sunday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Legends of Las Vegas ft. Ty Penshorn & Atalie Wilmoth Sunday 2pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
