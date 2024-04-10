Work finally starts to repair crucial road link, after council botched build

Work is finally underway to repair a crucial transport link in the Upper Hunter after the local council botched the initial upgrade, causing a multimillion-dollar blowout and forcing motorists to travel hours out of their way for years.
More than $48 million has been allocated to fix Coulson's Creek Road, including $38.6 million in federal money and $9.66 million from the state.
In 2019, the "critical livestock freight route" was to be upgraded into a major transport route. Upper Hunter Shire Council (UHSC) undertook the construction itself but bungled the job, causing its costs to blow out from the initial $10-million estimate.
Rain damage, which started as a series of dangerous tension cracks, turned into a major landslide not long after the project was finished, resulting in a five-tonne load limit from March 2020.
Less than a year later, in January 2021, the road was deemed unsafe to carry any traffic. UHSC tried to keep the details of the job secret, refusing to publicly release a geotechnical report and spending almost $10,000 fighting a freedom of legislation application from one of its councillors.
The botch upgrade and subsequent closure of the Merriwa to Willow Tree Road created an extensive detour for those travelling from one side of the Upper Hunter to the other, and added hours to the round trip to Tamworth via Scone.
Daracon Group will do the work, which is expected to be complete by mid 2025, weather permitting.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the new wave of repair funding was made possible by all three levels of government working together.
"It is great to see work getting under way on this important regional road in the Upper Hunter after being closed for more than three years," Ms King said.
Upper Hunter Shire mayor Maurice Collison said the construction marked a "pivotal moment".
"This project represents the collective efforts and dedication of our community, backed by significant support from the NSW and Australian governments," he said.
"Their support reaffirms the critical role of government partnership in driving regional growth and prosperity.
The upgraded road will feature improved drainage, protection against rock falls, new safety barriers, signage and line marking.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said the upgrade of the three-kilometre section of road would mean B-double trucks would again be able to use the route.
"This provides cost savings for heavy vehicle operators and the community," he said.
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said "work on the road would restore an important connection between the Golden and New England highways, benefiting tourism in this beautiful part of regional NSW, logistics, distribution and supply chains."
NSW MLC for Upper Hunter Emily Suvaal described the work as "a huge win for the community".
"I commend the hard work of everyone involved in making this project happen and look forward to taking a drive myself once the work is complete," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.