TOOHEY'S NEWS: Knights look to beef up prop's contract

Rising front-rower Leo Thompson has become the Knights' number one signing priority even though he has another year to run on his current contract.
The club will open negotiations with the Kiwi Test prop's agent within the next fortnight in an attempt to tie him to a long-term deal. It's likely to be a costly negotiation.
A former rugby convert who the Knights pinched from the Raiders, Thompson started at the club on a development deal in 2022 before being promoted to the top 30.
Later that year, he agreed to a new three-year contract but given his status in the game now, it's a modest deal comparatively speaking. He is earning about $300,000 this season and about $350,000 for 2025.
Rival clubs will no doubt come knocking in November if he remains unsigned beyond 2025. In a smart move that is sure to impact Thompson's decision, his identical twin brother Tyrone, playing Super Rugby for the Chiefs, is set to join the Knights on a development deal before June 30 this season.
While Jayden Brailey made a big difference in his return as starting hooker against the Dragons last Friday night, the Knights' No.9 didn't figure in many discussions around who was his side's best.
But in a sure sign of how highly he is regarded by teammates, Brailey won the players' player vote after the game.
When Peter Parr took over as Knights football director in mid-2022, he identified two areas within the playing group that needed fixing - leadership and goal-kicking.
He brought in experts to gradually help develop leaders and has done the same with goal-kicking. This season, he hired the game's best goal-kicking coach, Daryl Halligan, in a part-time role. It's brought immediate results.
Kalyn Ponga has kicked 16 from 16 in the opening five rounds of the NRL and the likes of Dane Gagai, Will Pryce and Tom Cant are also benefiting. On a wild and wet night against the Dragons, Ponga and Pryce [NSW Cup] kicked 10 from 11 between them.
Immortal Andrew Johns' consultancy coaching deal with the Knights ended before a ball was kicked this season due to health reasons.
Johns, who has a recent history of concussion-related seizures, told the club he did not want to risk a recurrence while driving up the freeway on his own to attend training sessions. The club has kept the door open for a return if his situation changes.
A few weeks ago, this column suggested out-of-sorts prop Daniel Saifiti could do worse than watch a video of himself dominating the Burgess brothers in a game against South Sydney in 2019 to remind him of the player he can be and awaken the sleeping giant within as he struggled for early-season form.
Sure enough, after a much-improved performance against the Dragons, Saifiti told NRL.com's Brett Keeble he felt "challenged" in the lead-up to the game, saying: "I went back and watched some of my old games and just needed to get my mojo back. It [the Dragons performance] is nowhere near my best but it's a minimum from now on."
Emerging back-rower Dylan Lucas is making it hard for Knights coach Adam O'Brien to leave him out of his squad when veteran forward Tyson Frizell returns in a week or two from a minor hamstring strain.
Lucas was named 18th man for the Dragons game but was elevated into the starting side in the back row when Frizell pulled out in the lead-up, scoring a first half try and topping the tackle court.
As an added bonus, Lucas has the versatility to play in the outside backs which he did when he replaced Dane Gagai in the centres against the Warriors the previous week.
O'Brien is clearly a fan. There were suggestions Lucas may even have played a centre/wing role alongside Gagai against the Dragons had Frizell been fit.
Leo Thompson had a try overturned by the video referee but no-one could deny the influential role he played up front in the Knights' important 30-10 win over St George Illawarra in the wet in round 5.
Thompson picked up maximum points in Baz's Best player of the year competition just ahead of Kalyn Ponga, Dylan Lucas and halves Jackson Hastings and Jack Cogger.
Rd 5: Knights v Dragons: 3 Thompson 2 Ponga 1 Lucas. Progress points: 6 Ponga 5 Dane Gagai, Thompson 4 Tyson Frizell 3 Adam Elliott 2 Enari Tuala, Greg Marzhew 1 Kai Pearce-Paul, Lucas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.