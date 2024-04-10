Parole imminent for disgraced former Anglican dean Graeme Lawrence

Defrocked and disgraced former Newcastle Anglican Dean Graeme Lawrence will be subject to electronic monitoring and be banned from entering any land associated with the church when he is released on parole early next week.
Lawrence, now 82, who was the second-most senior Anglican in the Newcastle diocese, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault after a judge-alone trial in Newcastle District Court in 2019.
He was later jailed for a maximum of eight years, with a non-parole period of four years and six months, which expires next Tuesday.
The State Parole Authority confirmed Lawrence had been granted parole with strict conditions, including 24/7 electronic monitoring and supervision while in the community.
All up, Lawrence must comply with 11 standard conditions of parole and additional conditions imposed by the parole authority, including not communicating with the victim, not being in the company of a person under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an adult and not contacting any person under the age of 16 online.
Meanwhile, the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle released a statement saying they had "successfully advocated for strict bail conditions as part of Graeme Lawrence's parole".
"These include prohibiting Mr Lawrence from entering any land associated with the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle and all activities or events associated with the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle," the statement said.
After arriving, Lawrence took him into a room with framed photos of naked boys on the walls.
Lawrence asked the boy if he liked the photos, to which he replied "no"'.
Lawrence pulled the boy's shirt over his head and removed his pants.
He fondled the complainant's genitals and asked if he liked it but he said "no".
Lawrence then forced the boy to the ground and sexually assaulted him.
After the assault, Lawrence warned the boy: "Don't bother telling anyone. You're just a boy and I am the Dean. No one will believe you."
Lawrence initially lodged an intention to appeal against his conviction and sentence, but later abandoned his appeal.
RELATED READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.