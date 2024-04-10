Tinkering 'tradie ladies' construct picnic tables for the school yard

DONNING hot pink, hi-vis polo shirts and leopard print steel-cap boots, 15 aspiring tradie ladies got on the tools to build picnic tables for their schools at Novaskill Newcastle.
Through an initiative from the Educational Pathways Program the female students from Callaghan College Jesmond campus, Callaghan College Wallsend campus and Cooks Hill Campus came together for a three-day Tradie Ladies workshop from April 8 to 10.
Learning how to use hand and power tools, taking measurements and work safety, it was a teaser into breaking down barriers in a male-dominated industry.
Callaghan College Jesmond year 12 student Charlene Laar is on a student visa from Ghana, West Africa, and said she had never done anything like this before.
"I liked using the drill - I was a bit nervous," she said.
"I'm taking every opportunity here in Australia and trying to get as many skills as possible."
Callaghan College Wallsend year 10 students Eden Jones and Bella Barber are now both considering careers in construction when they leave school.
"After today I'm definitely sure I want to do something in construction," Ms Jones said.
"I'd always thought about doing a trade after school and this has made me want to do it more," Ms Barber said.
Ms Jones said she learned how to use a handsaw, how to measure properly and felt comfortable working with tools.
Ms Barber said there were some challenges but she felt lucky to be able to experience the opportunity.
"My favourite tool was the power drill and my favourite part was getting to know all the girls from other schools and working together to create something.
In groups of five, the girls made three picnic tables - one for each school - which will be delivered and can be decorated accordingly.
Novaskill Newcastle schools program manager Katie Smith said the workshop involved a small theory component paired with a practical element.
"They get to learn and use basic hand tools, power tools, take basic measurements and calculations, read and interpret plans and follow instructions," she said.
EPP Newcastle Central group of schools head of careers Amanda Hine said it was a pleasure to watch the girls get involved and learn how to use tools.
"They've had a fantastic time. You can see it on their faces," she said.
