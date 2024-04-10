Engineering and health subjects in Newcastle ranked among best in the world

ENGINEERING and health subjects have been recognised as some of the best in the world at the University of Newcastle.
Listed in the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject, UON ranked among the top 30 institutions in the world for its work in engineering - mining and minerals.
It also ranked in the top 50 universities globally for research and teaching in the subject area of nursing.
Overall the university ranked in 29 subjects, 12 earned a prestigious place among the world's top 200, including three in the top 100.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Academic Excellence, Professor Jennifer Milam, said the results were exciting and confirmed the contributions the University of Newcastle makes to the region.
"Having an international reputation highlights our uni's commitment to solving real-world problems. We are really proud," she said.
"What this means is we are leading in our research towards a sustainable future, and ensuring our world-class research is focused on our communities living better, healthier lives."
The rankings analyse the reputation and research outputs of almost 5000 institutions across the world, benchmarking performance across 55 narrow subjects and five broad subjects, with measures including the quantity and impact of research, global engagement, and employment outcomes of graduates.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said the institution's performance was a testament to its commitment to being a world leader in research and teaching.
"We are committed to being a trailblazer in education, our teaching is informed by world-class research which leads to an exceptional student experience," he said.
"These results are a testament to this commitment and our students can feel confident they are receiving a high-quality education."
The university's law program has continued to perform well in the rankings, progressing from being unranked in 2021 to this year being ranked in the top 200 in the world.
"Our School of Law and Justice is a clinical school where our students get hands-on training by providing community support. This makes them highly employable, something that has been recognised by employers across our region and reflected in the ranking results," Professor Milam said.
The annual QS World University Rankings by Subject is a comprehensive guide to the world's top universities in a range of popular subject areas.
