'That tells you a lot about the group': Finals focus amid Jets uncertainty

The Newcastle Jets were in ownership turmoil when Libby Copus-Brown made the tough decision to leave her beloved home-town club to join another in 2020.
But the Lambton 26-year-old returned to her roots this A-League campaign after two seasons at Western Sydney and one in England with second-tier outfit Lewes.
It has proven both rewarding and testing.
While the Jets are set for their first finals appearance in six years, the club's future still remains uncertain.
"Playing for your home-town club is a very special thing, so coming home was an easy decision for me," Copus-Brown told the Newcastle Herald.
"And, the only reason I left the club, to be honest, was because of the state that the club was in with the ownership.
"It's a club that I would want to play for and continue to play for but with all of that going on sometimes it makes that difficult, and I felt like I needed to put myself first in that situation and go somewhere where they were stable and I was able to just play football and not worry about anything else.
"But that tells you a lot about the group this season. That's been going on this whole entire year and we've still been able to make it this far. That's a huge positive."
The Jets finished sixth by goal difference but are on a three-match winning streak and were in devastating form to rout Adelaide 8-0 in Adelaide on Good Friday and seal a finals spot.
Copus-Brown believes they can "take it all the way", starting by beating third-placed Western United in Tarneit on Saturday night in an elimination final.
"[The club uncertainty] is definitely hard to block out but it's more of a drive to make sure that we do well to put ourselves in the best position to be in the league next year," Copus-Brown said.
The tireless midfielder debuted for the Jets as a 16-year-old in 2013.
She has played 59 games in Newcastle colours since but took a season off and was overseas when they last made finals in 2017-18.
This campaign, Copus-Brown is in peak condition and has started 19 of 21 matches to be eyeing her first A-League finals.
"That's what we're focusing on," Copus-Brown said.
"I think it would be huge for Newcastle, especially with everything that has gone on with the club, to bring everyone together and put on a home final."
Jets' No.1 shot-stopper Izzy Nino remains out through suspension this weekend while Young Matildas defender Claudia Cicco will miss the rest of the season due to a broken foot.
