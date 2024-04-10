Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'That tells you a lot about the group': Finals focus amid Jets uncertainty

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 10 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home-grown midfielder Libby Copus-Brown in action for the Newcastle Jets this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Home-grown midfielder Libby Copus-Brown in action for the Newcastle Jets this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets were in ownership turmoil when Libby Copus-Brown made the tough decision to leave her beloved home-town club to join another in 2020.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.