Omnia Wheel recognised for export achievements with HunterNet honour Advertising Feature

Omnia's Managing Director Peter McKinnon with Ian Hedley, of the Hedweld Group of Companies, sponsor of the Export award. Picture Laurie Skovgaard, 3L Photography

Beresfield-based manufacturer Omnia Wheel is on a mission to change the way the world moves.

Thecompany isn't just a leading designer and innovator of commercial omnidirectional (omni) wheels, they're also developing markets and creating demand by demonstrating its viability as a more functional alternative to the swivel castor.



The castor market is currently an $8-9 billion USD per year global market.

In recognition of their efforts, Omnia recently won the Export Award sponsored by Hedweld Group of Companies at the 2024 HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards.

"We've seen exponential demand for our omni wheels and products, particularly in the US and Europe," says Omnia's Managing Director, Peter McKinnon. "We've also seen an increased understanding of what it offers."

In the financial year to date, Omnia exported in excess of 80% of the wheels they produce to the US.

This growth has been possible thanks to Omnia's increased investment and capacity, which allows them to produce up to 18,000 wheels a day, as well as strong efforts by their sales team, who recently attended MHI's MODEX 24, the largest materials handling and supply chain event in the US.

A significant growth area has been Omnia's simple, automated multi-directional sortation units for conveyors, with interest from the likes of big global brands such as Amazon, Walmart, UPS and Walgreens.

A recent materials handling project for a major US retailer involved Omnia designing, procuring tooling and equipment, then manufacturing 200,000 wheels over an 8-9 week period.

Omnia has also seen increased demand for their wheels in floor applications, including their Rotatrucks and floor trolleys, as well as in assisted living products, patient handling, rehabilitation, disabled mobility, and luggage to name a few.

"It opens up opportunities for product designers to achieve better aesthetics and new functionality in mobile product design," Peter said.

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and STEM manufacturers are also showing rising interest in omni wheels for robotics applications due to their robustness, precise manoeuvrability and customisation options.

"We may only be a small local SME, but in the world of omni wheels, we're the innovators and disruptors, leading and developing a market with huge potential," said Peter. "It was such a thrill and an honour to receive HunterNet's Export Award and to see that our efforts aren't going unnoticed."