Omnia Wheel recognised for export achievements with HunterNet honour

Beresfield-based manufacturer Omnia Wheel is on a mission to change the way the world moves.
Thecompany isn't just a leading designer and innovator of commercial omnidirectional (omni) wheels, they're also developing markets and creating demand by demonstrating its viability as a more functional alternative to the swivel castor.
The castor market is currently an $8-9 billion USD per year global market.
In recognition of their efforts, Omnia recently won the Export Award sponsored by Hedweld Group of Companies at the 2024 HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards.
"We've seen exponential demand for our omni wheels and products, particularly in the US and Europe," says Omnia's Managing Director, Peter McKinnon. "We've also seen an increased understanding of what it offers."
In the financial year to date, Omnia exported in excess of 80% of the wheels they produce to the US.
This growth has been possible thanks to Omnia's increased investment and capacity, which allows them to produce up to 18,000 wheels a day, as well as strong efforts by their sales team, who recently attended MHI's MODEX 24, the largest materials handling and supply chain event in the US.
A significant growth area has been Omnia's simple, automated multi-directional sortation units for conveyors, with interest from the likes of big global brands such as Amazon, Walmart, UPS and Walgreens.
A recent materials handling project for a major US retailer involved Omnia designing, procuring tooling and equipment, then manufacturing 200,000 wheels over an 8-9 week period.
Omnia has also seen increased demand for their wheels in floor applications, including their Rotatrucks and floor trolleys, as well as in assisted living products, patient handling, rehabilitation, disabled mobility, and luggage to name a few.
"It opens up opportunities for product designers to achieve better aesthetics and new functionality in mobile product design," Peter said.
Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and STEM manufacturers are also showing rising interest in omni wheels for robotics applications due to their robustness, precise manoeuvrability and customisation options.
"We may only be a small local SME, but in the world of omni wheels, we're the innovators and disruptors, leading and developing a market with huge potential," said Peter. "It was such a thrill and an honour to receive HunterNet's Export Award and to see that our efforts aren't going unnoticed."
To learn more visit omniawheel.com.
The HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards, formerly known as the Chairman's Awards, marked its 32nd annual celebration on March 22, 2024, at the prestigious Newcastle City Hall.
With over 240 attendees, this year's event was the largest yet, highlighting the exceptional accomplishments and contributions within the Hunter Region's industries.
Since its inception in 1992, the HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards have served as a platform to recognise the outstanding achievements of the region's industry individuals, its members and apprentices and trainees.
This year's ceremony showcased a diverse range of winners across various categories.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our industry members, apprentices, and trainees at this year's HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards," Ivan Waterfield, CEO HunterNet Cooperative, said. "The level of talent, dedication and innovation demonstrated by our winners truly reflects the strength and vitality of our region's industries."
The HunterNet Future Leaders Program awarded the 2024 Kristen Keegan Scholarship to winner Liam Power from DSI Underground.
In addition, Liz Brown was acknowledged for her contributions as she transitioned the role of Chairperson to Brigette Landy.
2023 Export Award: OMNIA™ Wheel - for exceptional growth in export revenue, showcasing its leadership in high-performance omni wheels and their applications.
2023 Rod Murphy Innovation Award: SAPHI - for its unique, tech-agnostic approach to developing advanced solutions in areas such as smart city management and AI-driven irrigation.
2023 Networking Award: Tom Woods of TW Woods - recognising his instrumental role in shaping the strategy and history of TW Woods over three generations.
2023 Harvey Knox Award: John Coyle, former CEO of HunterNet - for his significant contributions to the organisation's growth and success.
2023 Member of the Year: SWS Lawyers - recognising their dynamic contributions to the HunterNet community.
Large Host Company of the Year: Hedweld Group of Companies - for its commitment to high-quality apprenticeships and traineeships.
Small Host Company of the Year: R&R Murphy - recognising its adaptability, innovation, and commitment to workforce planning.
Trainee of the Year: Peter Phillips of LMATS - recognising his dedication to safety, exceptional mechanical aptitude, and exemplary customer service.
Outstanding Achievement award for 1st Year Apprentices: Owen from BAE Systems Australia and Axell Thoren from Hedweld Group of Companies - recognising their exceptional commitment to safety and rapid progression within their respective roles.
Outstanding Achievement for 2nd and 3rd Year Apprentices: Eliza McLean and Sarah Pringle from UGL respectively - recognising their exemplary safety attitudes and outstanding contributions to their teams.
Ivan Randon Award: Alex Frost from UGL - recognising his consistently high level of work output, drive and dedication as an experienced technician.
Women in Industry: Larni Burt from UGL and Taylor from BAE Systems - recognising their exceptional contributions to their respective industries in the areas of safety, leadership, and innovation.
Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE): Riley Ferguson from UGL - recognising his commitment to safety and proactive approach in identifying and mitigating risks.
The HunterNet Industry Excellence Awards underscore the region's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence across its diverse industries.
