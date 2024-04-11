Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'It was my job': Hunter frontman in 550kg cocaine importation plan

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A Hunter man who was part of an international conspiracy to import more than half a tonne of cocaine from South America says he was the frontman of the operation, but was not running it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.