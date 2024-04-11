From more than 5500 entrants, fewer than 1500 have made the category finalist lists of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards - the nation's pinnacle recognition awards program that celebrates the achievements and considerable economic, social, and cultural contribution of today's 2.5 million small business operators from across the country.
This year marks the 26th consecutive year of the champion awards and its most successful year to date, with more entries received than any year prior.
The Australian Small Business Champion Awards originated in 1999 as the NSW Small Business Champion of Champion Awards, which were successful in recognising the most outstanding businesses from the state.
In 2007, the program expanded to recognise the achievements of outstanding small businesses from all states and territories across Australia, and the Australian Small Business Champions Awards program was conceived.
Free to enter and judged by an independent panel with small business experience, the awards specifically highlight the finest of Australia's small businesses in the retail, services, and manufacturing industries across more than 100 categories.
Just one small business will be crowned champion per category.
Of this year's finalists, the vast majority are NSW-based and span metropolitan, suburban, regional and rural areas.
Queensland is represented by 181 small businesses, followed by Victoria with 166 finalists, Western Australia with 58, South Australia with 49, the ACT with 30, a dozen from Tasmania and nine from the Northern Territory.
An independent national survey recently commissioned by Precedent Productions, which co-ordinates the awards, found that cash flow and profitability are the top concerns of all small business owners today.
The Woolcott Research-conducted survey also found that 57 per cent of small business owners have a side hustle of some form, primarily to cover financial shortfalls.
I believe the resilience of Australia's small business community is more evident today than ever before in recent memory, and it is absolutely deserving of national recognition.- Steve Loe, Precedent Productions
Australian Small Business Champion Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe says now more than ever is the time to strongly support the nation's hardest-working sector.
"The remarkable quantity and quality of submissions we received this year is testament to the triumphant spirit of so many small business operators. We're very much looking forward to celebrating the very best of this nation's small businesspeople in spectacular style this April."
Winners of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards will be revealed via two national presentation evening gala events at Sydney's The Star on April 12 and 13, 2024.
The events offer attendees well-deserved recognition for the hard work and dedication required to produce the levels of business success needed to thrive in their industry.
Winning an Australian Small Business Champion Award is a fantastic gratification for the people behind successful small businesses.
To be hosted by popular Nine presenter and journalist Jayne Azzopardi, this year's national presentation gala features a star-studded entertainment line-up fitting to the champion awards' biggest year in over a quarter of a century.
The presentation gala has become known as the Oscars of Small Business and this year's event promises to build on that reputation.
Headline stage acts of this year's event include Eurovision royalty Dami Im, the inspirational Harrison Craig, Johnny Manuel and the 'practically perfect in every way' star of the recent Australian production of Mary Poppins, Stefanie Jones.
With a luxurious three-course meal, drinks and first-class entertainment, the evenings are memorable affairs. They also present an opportunity to network with similar outstanding businesspeople and their teams, sponsors, and government representatives.
The 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards are supported by presenting partner the Commonwealth Bank, and major partners Nine Ad Manager, NOVA Employment, Castaway Forecasting, Big Clean, Xcllusive Business Sales and Boa.
For more information about the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards - including a full list of 2024 finalists - visit businesschampions.com.au.
There are many stereotypes about plastic surgery, but Dr Nick Moncrieff says what makes his practice so successful is they are all about keeping it real.
"If a woman who has struggled with pain for years and wants a breast reduction or has damaged muscles after babies and wants a tummy tuck, then she should be able to get real results with a focus on safety and five-star support," Dr Moncrieff said. "Delivering that is my goal."
In the last month, Hunter Plastic Surgery marked its 15th anniversary since opening in 2009.
There's a lot for the team to celebrate.
"We have won 25 awards at local, national and global programs for our results, professionalism and five-star service over the last 15 years and hopefully we make it 26 at the Australian Small Business Champions Awards this week," Hunter Plastic Surgery co-founder Amber Moncrieff said.
The clinic, based in Charlestown, is the most awarded plastic surgery practice in Australia and exclusively offers breast and body surgery for women.
It attracts hundreds of women from Newcastle and the broader Hunter who seek surgery each year.
Notably, around 40 per cent of their patients travel from over 100km away due to Dr Moncrieff's reputation across Australia, driven in part by the clinic's popular social media accounts featuring hundreds of real patient outcomes.
"We have hit some big milestones in 15 years, including that Dr Moncrieff has operated on almost 10,000 patients and performed over 5000 breast reductions, lifts, augmentations, abdominoplasties, and other breast and body procedures," Mrs Moncrieff said.
A key part of the success of the practice is the commitment and experience of the team.
"All current team members have been with us for over four years, and practice manager Jessica, assistant practice manager Alicia, and registered nurse Melissa are all members of our 10-plus-year club," Dr Moncrieff said.
"That depth of knowledge means patients feel more confident about the support they receive throughout their journey with us."
Giving back to the industry and the broader community is something the Hunter Plastic Surgery team feel strongly about Mrs Moncrieff said.
Dr Moncrieff and his patients have contributed to research to improve outcomes and safety for women, including the ground-breaking studies on back pain and incontinence improvements after abdominoplasty that helped restore Medicare support for mothers in 2022.
The Hunter Plastic Surgery team has also contributed to education and industry leadership, including delivering over 100 hours of clinical and management presentations for plastic surgeons, nurses, and practice teams.
Since its inception, Hunter Plastic Surgery has supported the community and charities with donations of over $100,000.
The team's next challenge is to continue raising the bar in patient experience and outcomes for another 15 years in Newcastle.
It's a health topic that is sometimes seen as taboo or embarrassing - after all, it concerns delicate issues such as leakage and sexual dysfunction. However, the passionate 12-strong team at Core Restore Co aims to break the stigma when it comes to pelvic floor health.
Founder Heather Foord said this passion led to Core Restore Co's success in becoming a finalist in the Health Improvement Services category for the Australian Small Business Champion Awards. "We work so hard on educating using our social media, workshops, and events - all avenues to learn, not profit from," she said. "We put our money where our mouth is when it comes to women's health.
"We put patients above profits and work hard to get women treated - whether in our clinic or guiding them to our network of pelvic floor physios, Pilates instructors, gynos or therapists."
Core Restore Co offers effective treatment for improving certain symptoms. "Clinical research shows that we have a 95 per cent success rate in less than three weeks when it comes to treating incontinence," Miss Foord said. "This kind of result is unprecedented when it comes to quick and non-invasive treatments."
Miss Foord said that the biggest hurdle was often convincing clients that this treatment even existed. "It sounds too good to be true for those people who have suffered with leakage for decades," she said.
Miss Foord said the Core Restore Co team's selection as a finalist was motivating. "It's such a testament to the passion and hard work of our team," she said. "It's so much more than a job for all of us - we've all had our own personal struggles with postpartum health, so to be recognised out of such a huge group of applicants across the country is incredible."
Restore Core and Co launched in January 2021 to provide treatment for incontinence, abdominal separation, sexual dysfunction and core weakness in a family-friendly and nurturing environment. "Through our events, workshops and social media, we provide education that removes stigma and shame from conditions that many feel embarrassed to seek help on," Miss Foord said. "We have a rule that no question is a dumb question."
What does the future hold for Core Restore Co - win or otherwise? "Our aim is to be able to provide every woman across the country with access to treatments and education when it comes to pelvic floor, core, sexual dysfunction and incontinence," Miss Foord said. "We want to continue growing our clinics and launch online programs."
Visit corerestore.co for more details.
Twenty-four children aged zero to four drown on average each year, while 11 children aged between five and 14 drown on average each year.
These statistics from Royal Lifesaving Australia over the past 10 years aren't pleasant, but they are something AquaStars Swim School & Fitness hopes to impact.
A finalist in the swim school category for the Australian Small Business Champion Awards, AquaStars Swim School & Fitness is a swim school whose sole focus is drowning prevention.
Owner Belynda Rocha said the school's mission was to help Australian families enjoy being in and around water by focusing on teaching drowning prevention methods. She believed the six-year-old school's success was due to the uniqueness of its programs.
"We are a floatation device free swim school which focuses on getting the skills required for a child to save themself in a water emergency before anything else," she said. "We offer so many unique programs to the area; we are just one of a kind."
AquaStars Swim School & Fitness is also the only swim school in the regional areas of NSW that offers a six-week intensive swim survival program to teach children how to save themselves in the water, some even before they can walk.
Being recognised as a finalist in the awards "means the world for us," Belynda said, "as it shows us that we must be doing something right."
She wanted to acknowledge the achievement of her entire team of 20.
"Without their dedication and commitment to our goal of reducing childhood drownings, we would not be where we are today," she said.
AquaStars Swim School & Fitness has big plans for the future.
"We are currently in the process of looking for land to be able to build our own purpose-built centre to cater for all the programs we offer," Belynda said.
"While we do that, we will continue to build on our successful programs."
And what is it that makes those programs so successful?
"Our business success was just offering what others don't and focusing on what we need to, rather than being worried about what others were doing," Belynda said.
One thousand. It's a big number. And it's especially significant for Clarke & Co Estate Agents, which has just hit a monumental milestone - the 1000th sale since opening its doors just three years ago.
Owners Nick and Taylah Clarke are proud the firm is also a finalist in the real estate category of the Australian Small Business Champion Awards. "As a small boutique agency established in January 2021, we set out on a mission to revolutionise real estate," they said. "Starting with just two founders, we've evolved into a vibrant community of 35 passionate individuals, committed to serving clients in the Newcastle and Maitland region and beyond."
Their achievements during that time are a testament to Clarke & Co's unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of success. Taylah said Nick's passion for the business's vision and pursuit of perfection were undoubtedly pivotal in Clarke & Co's becoming a finalist in the awards.
"Through his exceptional work, Nick not only elevates our agency's reputation but also shines a spotlight on our collective achievements, illuminating our path to success on a grander scale," she said. "Three years ago, we embarked on this journey ... it required immense hard work and sacrifice from each member of our team. To now be recognised as a finalist alongside national businesses reaffirms that our efforts have not gone unnoticed.
"For our whole team, it's a moment of immense pride and motivation, fuelling our determination to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in everything we do."
Clarke & Co Estate Agents exists for a purpose that goes well beyond transactions, the Clarkes said. "It's about fostering meaningful connections, driving positive change, and empowering our team to reach their fullest potential."
Their mission is deeply rooted in their commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, while the long term vision is clear - to solidify their position as a leading force in the industry. "We aim to be renowned for our unparalleled service, expertise, and forward-thinking approach," the Clarkes said. "This involves not only growing our market share and expanding our geographic reach but also diversifying our service portfolio to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our clients."
The mission goes beyond business growth, however, with Nick and Taylah dedicated to nurturing team members and providing them with the support, resources, and opportunities they need to achieve their professional goals. "We strive to cultivate an environment where like-minded individuals who share our passion for real estate can thrive and grow alongside us," they said.
In essence, Clarke & Co's purpose is to make a positive impact, not only in the real estate industry but also in the lives of its team members and clients. This vision and mission will guide the direction of Clarke & Co Estate Agents well into the future.
"Recently, we took a bold step forward by launching our property management division, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback we've received has been truly heartening," the Clarkes said. Three new agents have also joined the team. "Through our Sales Agent Program, we're investing in their success, ensuring they're equipped with the skills and experience needed to thrive from the very beginning," the Clarkes said.
As Clarke & Co expands into new territories, its focus remains on delivering unparalleled service and maintaining the highest quality standards. "It's about striking a delicate balance between growth and maintaining the level of personalised attention that sets us apart," they said. "We would like to thank our team and all our valued clients because, without them, Clarke & Co wouldn't be where it is today."
Being a champion small business isn't just about being the best, it's about growing and evolving as a commerical venture.
Last year Adamstown-based waste cooking oil collection company The Oil Man was judged Outstanding Specialised Business at the Australian Small Business Champions Awards in Sydney.
This year they are looking to go back to back in the same division.
They are also in the running for the national Growth Award, which recognises a business's ability to consolidate success and expand.
It's been the story of The Oilman since foundation, according to company owner Andrew Thornton.
"I kicked off in 2016 based in my front driveway," he explained. "Many local commercial kitchens needed help with collection of waste cooking oil.
"Most collection services were based outside the Hunter and there were issues with reliability. I started approaching businesses and found a big need and we've grown from there."
From his driveway business boomed and it wasn't long before The Oil Man expanded into a warehouse.
Andrew's fleet of vehicles and trucks also grew, to nine vehicles - utes, vans, pan techs, flatbed and vacuum trucks.
Servicing not only corner store cafes, kitchens, restaurants and shopping centres but also bulk industrial-level clients throughout the Hunter and the state.
Andrew's staff also grew (to a team of six), along with the range of services offered.
"We started supplying products and services that assist businesses with cleaning their fryers, extending the life of their oil, removing their waste oil cans, and also supplying fresh new oil," Andrew said.
Andrew is proud to be involved in a local business that has a positive impact on the environment.
"Most cooking oil is recyclable but in the absence of reliable collection, much of it was going into landfill or down the drain," Andrew said. "On top of that, most collection companies at the time only took the oil, leaving many businesses with a mountain of oil tins stacked out the back."
As the business expands further Andrew has plans to purchase more machinery which will give The Oil Man the ability to tap other income streams.
"Every step of the way, we have grown in response to client needs and attempted to anticipate future needs," Andrew explained.
"We don't tie clients into contracts and customer service is our great point of difference. We're more than just a number to our clients and we use that to build long-term relationships."
Andrew and his team are looking forward to the awards night and in typical client-focused fashion have worked hard in advance to clear Friday afternoon so they can get down to Sydney and enjoy the evening.
"It's great to be recognised for what you do - win, lose or whatever," Andrew said.
"We know from last year that success brings exposure because a lot of people don't know you're out there.
"These type of events help raise your profile with potential future clients.
"We're looking to expand a lot more and the awards are a really good way to establish a presence and credibility.
"It shapes what people think of you and we'll be looking to promote that to not only existing customers but future ones as well."