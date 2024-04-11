Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle's Jason Sangha moving on to reignite cricket career

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 11 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Jason Sangha. Picture Getty Images
Newcastle's Jason Sangha. Picture Getty Images

JASON Sangha appears set to head interstate to resurrect his professional cricket career with a fresh start in South Australia, where he has enjoyed some of his finest moments.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.