Newcastle's Jason Sangha moving on to reignite cricket career

JASON Sangha appears set to head interstate to resurrect his professional cricket career with a fresh start in South Australia, where he has enjoyed some of his finest moments.
Sangha, the 24-year-old from Newcastle, endured a frustrating summer in which he was dropped from the NSW Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup (50-over) teams and also spent most of the Big Bash League campaign on Sydney Thunder's bench.
It is understood the Blues will announce their Shield squad for 2024-25 on Friday and Sangha will not be in it. He has been linked to the Redbacks, but remains under contract to the Thunder for one more BBL season.
A Cricket South Australia spokesperson said on Thursday their squad for next season will be publicly released in the next couple of weeks.
SA, who have collected the Sheffield Shield 10 times in the past 15 years, finished second-last in the four-day competition last season and were bottom in the Marsh Cup.
After the departure of long-serving coach Jason Gillespie, they appear intent on rebuilding their batting line-up with an emphasis on youth, appointing Nathan McSweeney as their new captain and reportedly recruiting Sangha and Victoria's Mackenzie Harvey, both former Australian under-19 captains.
Sangha should have fond memories of playing in Adelaide, which is renowned for producing some of the best batting pitches in the world.
He made his highest Shield score of 142 at Karen Rolton Oval two years ago, on his debut as NSW captain, and followed up with 62 in the second innings to collect the player-of-the-match.
His top BBL score, 91 not out from 55 balls, was compiled against the Strikers at Adelaide Oval in the same season.
Sangha finished that campaign as the leading runscorer for both NSW in the Shield and for Thunder in the BBL, posting 445 runs at an average of 49.44 in the 20-over competition, which was the fifth-highest overall aggregate.
He has since endured two injury-interrupted seasons, breaking his collarbone in a fielding accident 18 months ago, then suffering a hand injury at the start of the last BBL.
The right-hander struggled for form and confidence last summer, scoring only 232 runs in 13 trips to the crease for the Blues and Thunder, of which 78 came in one Shield innings.
After being dropped from the state side, his run of outs continued with Randwick-Petersham in the Sydney grade competition, before he hammered 130 from 89 balls against Uni of NSW.
Described in his teenage years as "an elegant stroke-maker with a touch of class that is the hallmark of the very best players" by former Australian skipper Greg Chappell, Sangha is averaging 27.46 after 39 first-class matches and 29.41 from 30 BBL matches.
He will spend the off-season playing club cricket in England, after signing for Kent Premier League outfit St Lawrence and Highland Court.
