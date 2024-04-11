Teens allegedly rode dirt bike, carried baseball bat at shops

TWO TEEN boys have been arrested after allegedly careening through a Newcastle shopping centre area on a dirt bike while one carried a baseball bat.
Police raided two properties on Thursday and zeroed in on an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old they claim had been intimidating community members at a Jesmond shopping centre last month.
The two teenagers were charged and ordered to front court on April 11.
Police were alerted after reports two people on board a yellow Suzuki dirt bike were "riding around" the shopping centre at Jesmond and surrounding areas between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on March 29.
Police allege one of the boys was carrying a baseball bat and they were "intimidating members of the public".
Investigations led police to carry out search warrants at Fletcher and Wallsend just after 6am on April 11.
Both the 18-year-old and 16-year-old boys were charged with affray and intimidation, while the older teenager was further charged with being armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence.
The younger boy was also charged with aggravated break and enter, robbery with offensive weapon and robbery in company, stemming from a separate alleged incident at Rankin Park in June last year.
He was hit with four other serious charges connected to an investigation into another separate alleged incident at Warabrook in January.
Anyone with further information has been urged to contact Waratah police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.