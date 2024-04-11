Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Making secondhand cool': huge fashion market coming to Newcastle

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
April 11 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fashion Thrift society is coming to Newcastle this weekend. Picture supplied
Fashion Thrift society is coming to Newcastle this weekend. Picture supplied

THE biggest fashion market in Australia is on its way to Newcastle this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.