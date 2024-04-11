'Making secondhand cool': huge fashion market coming to Newcastle

THE biggest fashion market in Australia is on its way to Newcastle this weekend.
From 10am to 3pm on April 13 and 14, Fashion Thrift Society will welcome fashionistas to Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Founder Melody McCarthy started Thrift Society with 25 sellers in Perth because she wanted to create a musical festival but with clothes instead.
"When the whole world shifted during COVID to be conscious of their consumption and shopping, the masses began to convert to secondhand," Ms McCarthy said.
"I've always loved when pieces are unique, and the thing with secondhand is there are just so many amazing one of a kind pieces that can be found," she said.
Secondhand and vintage shopping does not have to be exclusive, Ms McCarthy said.
She said that people can start slowly purchasing secondhand and living more sustainably one step at a time.
"We want to make it cool to shop second hand rather than scary," she said, "You don't have to be perfect."
She said the rise of Pinterest and online selling platform Depop, as well as the revival of '90s and Y2K (early 2000s) fashion has sparked the shift to sustainable fashion.
"There are just so many incredible pieces out there that already exist, and the fact that it has already lasted 20 years just shows that," she said.
Growing up in a small town, Ms McCarthy wanted to expand her market to regional locations.
"We have had lots of Tiktoks requesting Newcastle," she said. "Regional towns are really looking forward to it."
She said they are expecting between 7000 and 10,000 people across the weekend.
Hunter street store Sourced Vintage will have two stalls at the event.
Owner Ellie Smith said they are excited to be involved in their first market.
"We are excited to see what everyone has got there, it's exciting for Newcastle to have something this big," Ms Smith said.
Sourced Vintage mainly stocks vintage clothes from the '90s including denim, t-shirts, workwear pants and caps.
"Vintage fashion is sustainable and helps the planet," Ms Smith said.
"It is worth every penny, it lasts forever and will always be in fashion."
The stalls will be packed with vintage and pre-loved men's, women's and unisex clothing as well as accessories, home decor and art pieces.
Attendees can get tooth gems, body piercings, henna tattoos and swing by the barber chair for a haircut.
Ms McCarthy advised attendees to book beforehand and to bring cash, although most sellers take card.
Items range between $5 and $200 in price with budget to designer pieces on offer.
Tickets cost between $5 and $15, depending on your entry time. The Saturday April 13 10am spot is already sold out, but all other time slots are still available.
Last entry of the day, between 2pm and 3pm, will be free.
Go to https://www.fashionthriftsociety.com.au/ for more details.
