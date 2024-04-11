'Not a straight-forward rescue': two freed from car wrecks

TWO people were freed from car wrecks after a crash in the Hunter on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to Hart Road at Loxford after reports two people were trapped by compression of their lower body after a two-vehicle collision.
Cessnock's Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) squad was called in to work alongside paramedics, police, firefighters and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care medical team.
It's understood one person in each car was trapped and hydraulic rescue tools were used to free both patients.
"They were extricated within a few minutes of each other, they were both loaded onto spine boards and carried to the awaiting emergency vehicles where they were further assessed and treated," a Cessnock VRA spokesperson said.
"Not a straight-forward rescue, the interaction between all services was incredible and it ran like a well oiled machine."
It was a busy evening for emergency services, with a three-car and truck pile-up near the Hexham Bridge at about 5.30pm causing commuter chaos.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.