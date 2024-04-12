Souths keen to test new rolling subs rule with full complement

Narelle Eather was eager to capitalise on the newly introduced rolling substitutes rule in round two of Newcastle championship netball on Saturday, both as a player and a coach.
Eather, who has stepped into Souths' coaching role this season, played a full game at centre in hot conditions last weekend and felt Lions "ran out of legs" in a 50-44 loss to newcomers Norths with only eight players available.
But the return of midcourters Aneeka Marcozzi and new signing Ingrid Fitzpatrick offers Souths flexibility as they face expected top-four rivals Nova in their second outing.
"Both of them are very dynamic, so that will bring some extra energy in for us to use, especially with rolling subs," Eather said.
"As a group, we're going to change up our combinations quite a lot through the season, so we're looking forward this week to be able to do that because everyone is going to be there.
"Then across the season, given the rolling subs, we can throw on anyone at any given time and they'll be able to jump on and perform with whoever is on court.
"That is a target this year, to be able to do that with confidence."
West Leagues Balance play Kotara South, BNC Whanau meet Junction Stella and Waratah face Norths with all games at 2.30pm.
Meanwhile, Super Netball starts on Saturday with the Giants taking on Fever and the Thunderbirds at home to Queensland Firebirds. On Sunday, newcomers Mavericks play Melbourne Vixens and Sunshine Coast Lightning face the Swifts.
