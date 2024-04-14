Newcastle's Ky Willott describes Kookaburras as 'fittest team in the world'

NEWCASTLE hockey player Ky Willott has described the Kookaburras as "the fittest team in the world" amid a 5-0 clean sweep of India in Perth.
Norths product Willott, who scored Australia's second goal in Saturday's last Test, praised the staying power shown by the men's national squad almost 100 days out from an Olympic campaign in Paris.
"Its says a lot about our conditioning, we're never out of it until the last quarter," Willott said in a post-match interview shared on Hockey Australia's social media channels.
"I think we're the fittest team in the world and I can say that confidently. We run over teams in the end, so it's very pleasing. Even when we go one-nil down, we stick together."
Willott struck midway through the third quarter with an impressive touch deflected past India's goalkeeper at the near post, making it 2-1 before the Kookaburras eventually prevailed 3-2.
In terms of his own form Willott said "it's good to get some good performances out there, just being consistent and doing what I can do for the team".
Closer to home in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday - Souths lost 3-2 to Norths, Wests beat Tigers 6-0 and Gosford edged out Maitland 1-0.
In the women's competition on Saturday - Tigers, Oxfords and Gosford defeated Norah Head (1-0), University (2-0) and Souths (3-0) respectively. Regals had the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.