With multiple road closures in place ... we encourage Novocastrians to leave the car at home and take advantage of additional bus, ferry and light rail services to get to and from the CBD.- Keolis Downer Hunter General Manager, Emmanuel Genlot
Newcastle Transport will run additional bus, ferry and light rail services from 3:30am on Anzac Day to help customers get to and from the dawn service at Nobbys Beach and other commemorative events across the day.
"Whether you're travelling to Nobbys Beach or to one of the many events across the morning, you can now plan ahead and take advantage of the extra public transport services," Keolis Downer Hunter General Manager, Emmanuel Genlot said.
"With multiple road closures in place to accommodate the dawn service and the march later in the morning, we encourage Novocastrians to leave the car at home and take advantage of additional bus, ferry and light rail services to get to and from the CBD."
Light rail services will run every 7.5 minutes and ferry services will operate every 20 minutes from 3:30am.
There will be additional services on bus routes 11, 13, 14 and 23 from 3:20am.
There will be minor changes to bus services in the CBD during the Anzac Day march on King Street, with buses travelling on Hunter and Scott streets instead of King Street from 8am to noon.
"Our Customer Service Officers will be out and about to help customers across the morning," Emmanuel said.
There will be free travel on public transport for veterans and their families on Anzac Day.
The annual Anzac Day Service at the Hamilton Depot Memorial on Denison Street will also take place during the morning.
"While it will be a very busy day for our staff, this tradition will give the team the opportunity to pay their own respects," Mr Genlot said.
The annual tradition involves the Keolis Downer team as well as representatives from The Depot Ex Servicemen's Club, Transport Officers, The Transport Institute and the Depot's nearest neighbours, the NSW Ambulance Service.
After the memorial was erected in December 1929 to honour 77 transport employees who served in World War One, an annual service has been held each year on Anzac Day since 1930.
Customers can plan their trip at http://newcastletransport.info or use their favourite travel app to get to Anzac Day events across Newcastle.
The Australian Military Wives Choir (AMWChoir) Newcastle will sing an original composition at the United Commemorative Service this year in what will be an Anzac Day first.
Penned by AMWChoir Newcastle Choir Director Laura Edwards and arranged by Newcastle Army band Captain Nicolas Buff, the song is a contemporary, non-religious reflection on defence force service.
"It's designed to complement traditional hymns and songs sung on Anzac Day, and is a real privilege, but a bit overwhelming to have a new song included," Laura said. "The song is deliberately broad and can be applied historically or to last week. It covers those who have lost lives or who have returned from service but suffered, physically or mentally, both historically and also now, as well as supporting those who are currently serving."
The AMWChoir is made up of female voices with connection to currently serving members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF including Army, Air Force, Navy) in the Hunter,
There are AMWChoirs at 13 other locations around Australia, along with an online choir, and are a way for partners of those serving to find social connection.
"It's already been an emotional thing to sing about because we don't often get the chance to sing about our partners or ourselves, and we hope it is well received on the day," Laura said.
"This song may become part of the repertoire at other AMWChoir locations, spreading organically as personnel post to new locations. That would be exciting."
The Flyover will take place as part of the ANZAC Sunset Service to be held on the ANZAC Walk commencing at 5:00pm on Sunday the 21st April 2024.
There will be added spectacle at the Anzac Day Sunset Service this Sunday, April 21 when an Australian World War II Hawker Sea Fury military aircraft performs a memorial fly over to honour 19 Hunter servicemen killed in action in the Vietnam War.
The flyover is organised by the Newcastle Veterans and Families Support Centre, and is one of two being conducted by premier Australian air display pilot Paul Bennett during Newcastle Anzac 2024 commemorations.
The second will be during the Anzac Dawn Service at Nobbys Beach on Thursday, April 25.
Adding further significance to Sunday's service, commencing at 5pm at Strzelecki Lookout, representatives from the Australian War Memorial (AWM) will be on hand to film the event as part of an initiative to document war memorials across Australia.
"The Sunset Service is a time-honoured part of Anzac commemorations in Newcastle but this is the first time a flyover has been held," Newcastle and Hunter Region Vietnam Veterans representative Stephen Finney OAM JP said.
"Paul will be flying over in a Hawker Sea Fury to honour the 19 service people from the Hunter who gave their lives during the Vietnam War and who's names are listed on the memorial in Civic Park."
AWM representatives will be filming the event as part of a major development at the Memorial in Canberra to modernise and expand it galleries.
A key feature within the Memorial's new entrance will be a cinematic film showing war memorials from across Australia.
Newcastle's Memorial Walk, and the flyover, will be included in the film which visitors to the AWM will be able to see from late 2024.
"The Australian War Memorial is a world-class shrine, museum and archive and leaves a lasting impression on every person who visits," Australian War Memorial Director Matt Anderson said.
"We are now working to tell the stories of the next generation of veterans and Australia's experience of war and we look forward to welcoming the public to our expanded galleries as the new spaces open."
The history of the Hawker Sea Fury has a strong connection to the formation of the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arm.
The first 25 RAN Sea Furies were embarked in HMAS Sydney in April 1949 and allocated to 805 Squadron.
Sea Furies played a critical role in Australia's commitment to the Korean War, where Sea Fury pilots dive-bombed, rocketed, and attacked with canon fire to destroy and damage bridges, rail tunnels, locomotives and rail trucks, roads and buildings.
The best viewing for Sunday's flyover will be from Memorial Drive below the walk at the Strzelecki Lookout end.
Parking is situated at the top of King Edward Park with a short walk to the viewing area.
"The members of the association and staff of the support centre would like to extend a special invitation to family members and relatives of the 19 servicemen KIA in South Vietnam to come along and witness what is already a spectacular event enhanced this year by a memorial flyover," Stephen said.
"All residents of the Newcastle and Hunter region and visitors are welcome to this spectacular event, age has no limit.
"Our members would like to thank the Newcastle Anzac day committee, City of Newcastle RSL Sub-Branch, Paul Bennett Airshows and Ongly Event Co for making this memorial to our mates possible."
The Anzac Sunset Service follows on from the Anzac and Vietnam War Widows Service held at Newcastle Cathedral at noon.
Each year these events traditionally mark the beginning of Anzac commemorations in Newcastle.
This year's Anzac and War Widow's service will also include the blessing of the 35th Battalion Memorial Stone that has recently been relocated to the Cathedral from the City of Newcastle RSL Sub Branch premises.
"At the end of WWI surviving members of the 35th battalion, known as 'Newcastle's Own' because its members were drawn from the city, paid to have a plaque made honouring those that had died fighting overseas," Ken Fayle, President of City of Newcastle RSL Sub-Branch, said.
"That plaque was relocated to the Cathedral in January this year and will be officially blessed on Sunday.
"We're issuing an open invitation to anyone who is a relative or descendant of the 35th to turn up on Sunday because the 35th Battalion has very strong ties to the city."
The City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band celebrates a century of service in 2024.
For the last one hundred years the band has performed at Anzac Services throughout Newcastle and surrounds - adding a sense of pageantry and atmosphere to commemorations.
Be it the haunting laments at dawn, the full band marching in formation down the street, or rowdy crowds enjoying a foot-tapping jig at the local drinking hole, the band has been synonymous with Anzac Day proceedings for a century.
The only exception was the Covid period when musicians played individually from their driveways.
This year the band will again provide musicians for the following events:
"Anzac Day is the band's busiest and most rewarding day of the year, the one day that everyone appears to love the pipe bands," Pipe Major Ailsa Barnett quipped.
"Absolutely every member grows in size through sheer pride and honour to serve the city. It is a day of reflection and remembrance but also a day that the city is reminded they have a pipe band, because for some, that is the only time they see us."
Officially founded in 1924 by Scotsmen who had emigrated to Newcastle and the Hunter, the original line-up was 19 members strong but these days numbers 27 musicians. Ailsa describes it as a serious social band.
"Meaning we take our music, dress and drill seriously, applying ourselves to perform to the best of our ability at anything and everything the Newcastle RSL Sub Branch requests of us," she said.
"The band also has a long association with Fort Scratchley where they perform twice a year, on Australia Day and the King's Birthday."
But that is barely scratching the surface of the band's historical gig list. From playing for the Duke of York in 1930 (before taking the throne), greeting famous radio characters "Dad and Dave from Snake Gulley" at Newcastle train station, to performing on stage with Andre Rieu, the band has been a part of countless Hunter stories and events.
To mark a century of service a Centennial Ball is being held at Newcastle City Hall on October 19.
"In 2024 the City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band hope that all members of Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley communities will help us celebrate and acknowledge what a colourful, meaningful and memorable thread we have woven through this city's history," Ailsa said.