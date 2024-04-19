Memorial flyover honours 19 fallen Hunter servicemen at Sunset Service Advertising Feature

The Flyover will take place as part of the ANZAC Sunset Service to be held on the ANZAC Walk commencing at 5:00pm on Sunday the 21st April 2024.

Air ace Paul Bennett will conduct a flyover in his WWII Hawker Sea Fury at the Anzac Sunset Service at Strzelecki Lookout from 5pm on Sunday . Picture Simone De Peak

There will be added spectacle at the Anzac Day Sunset Service this Sunday, April 21 when an Australian World War II Hawker Sea Fury military aircraft performs a memorial fly over to honour 19 Hunter servicemen killed in action in the Vietnam War.

The flyover is organised by the Newcastle Veterans and Families Support Centre, and is one of two being conducted by premier Australian air display pilot Paul Bennett during Newcastle Anzac 2024 commemorations.

The second will be during the Anzac Dawn Service at Nobbys Beach on Thursday, April 25.

Adding further significance to Sunday's service, commencing at 5pm at Strzelecki Lookout, representatives from the Australian War Memorial (AWM) will be on hand to film the event as part of an initiative to document war memorials across Australia.



"The Sunset Service is a time-honoured part of Anzac commemorations in Newcastle but this is the first time a flyover has been held," Newcastle and Hunter Region Vietnam Veterans representative Stephen Finney OAM JP said.

"Paul will be flying over in a Hawker Sea Fury to honour the 19 service people from the Hunter who gave their lives during the Vietnam War and who's names are listed on the memorial in Civic Park."

AWM representatives will be filming the event as part of a major development at the Memorial in Canberra to modernise and expand it galleries.



A key feature within the Memorial's new entrance will be a cinematic film showing war memorials from across Australia.



Newcastle's Memorial Walk, and the flyover, will be included in the film which visitors to the AWM will be able to see from late 2024.



"The Australian War Memorial is a world-class shrine, museum and archive and leaves a lasting impression on every person who visits," Australian War Memorial Director Matt Anderson said.

"We are now working to tell the stories of the next generation of veterans and Australia's experience of war and we look forward to welcoming the public to our expanded galleries as the new spaces open."

The history of the Hawker Sea Fury has a strong connection to the formation of the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arm.



The first 25 RAN Sea Furies were embarked in HMAS Sydney in April 1949 and allocated to 805 Squadron.



Sea Furies played a critical role in Australia's commitment to the Korean War, where Sea Fury pilots dive-bombed, rocketed, and attacked with canon fire to destroy and damage bridges, rail tunnels, locomotives and rail trucks, roads and buildings.



The best viewing for Sunday's flyover will be from Memorial Drive below the walk at the Strzelecki Lookout end.



Parking is situated at the top of King Edward Park with a short walk to the viewing area.



"The members of the association and staff of the support centre would like to extend a special invitation to family members and relatives of the 19 servicemen KIA in South Vietnam to come along and witness what is already a spectacular event enhanced this year by a memorial flyover," Stephen said.



"All residents of the Newcastle and Hunter region and visitors are welcome to this spectacular event, age has no limit.

"Our members would like to thank the Newcastle Anzac day committee, City of Newcastle RSL Sub-Branch, Paul Bennett Airshows and Ongly Event Co for making this memorial to our mates possible."

Blessing 35th Battalion Memorial Plaque

The Anzac Sunset Service follows on from the Anzac and Vietnam War Widows Service held at Newcastle Cathedral at noon.



Each year these events traditionally mark the beginning of Anzac commemorations in Newcastle.

This year's Anzac and War Widow's service will also include the blessing of the 35th Battalion Memorial Stone that has recently been relocated to the Cathedral from the City of Newcastle RSL Sub Branch premises.

"At the end of WWI surviving members of the 35th battalion, known as 'Newcastle's Own' because its members were drawn from the city, paid to have a plaque made honouring those that had died fighting overseas," Ken Fayle, President of City of Newcastle RSL Sub-Branch, said.

"That plaque was relocated to the Cathedral in January this year and will be officially blessed on Sunday.

