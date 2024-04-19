Hunter Academy of Sport athletes impressive in Wagga weekend competitions Advertising Feature

Hunter Academy of Sport athletes impressed at the 2024 Your Local Club Academy Games in Wagga Wagga last weekend. Pictures supplied

Over 150 athletes, coaches, and managers representing the Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS) descended upon Wagga Wagga last weekend for the 2024 Your Local Club Academy Games.

It was the third year the event, organized by the Southern Sports Academy (SSA), was held in Wagga. For the next three years the event moves to Tamworth.

Over 1200 athletes and their families embarked on the journey to compete in this prestigious tournament, with participants hailing from 11 Regional Academies across New South Wales.



HAS emerged as a standout performer, showcasing remarkable talent and skill across all their squads in the face of tough competition.

Basketball

The HAS Boys and Girls Basketball teams both achieved a commendable sixth place finish showcasing skill, determination, and teamwork throughout the tournament.

Darcy Wade, Hayley De Friskborn and William Dobbins were named in the All-Star Team.

Netball

Both HAS Netball Team 1 and Team 2 secured impressive victories against their academy rivals. Sienna Liva was named MVP for Team 1, and Emma Cooke, MVP for Team 2.

Netball umpire Keeliah Ridley was awarded the Rising Star umpire award, after coming to the event unbadged and leaving with a B Badge (completely skipping C Badge) and Kiara Hedger was awarded her C Badge.

Triathlon

Grady Platt took third place in the A Final Boys, Madeline Platt secured second in the A Final Girls. Lucas Doherty impressed with a third place finish in the C Final Boys. Special shoutout to the HAS Junior team, who clinched first place in the team relay.

Cycling

Caitlin Rose took first place in the U19 Women's category in both the Road Race and Criterium, followed closely by Chelsea Gillanders in second in both races. Boston Gillanders secured third place in both the U15 A Grade Road Race and U15 Boys Criterium. Ruby Savage finished third in the U15 Girls event. Hunter team finished second overall.

Golf

The HAS team secured fifth place based on individual scores on Friday and Saturday, entering the team's Division 2 event. They clinched second place on Sunday at Wagga Wagga Country Club, outperforming strong competition.

Hockey

The boys secured second place, going down 2-1 in a tense grand final. The girls also finished second on countback after the grand final ended in a 2-2 draw.

Volleyball