Gagai still has Origin desire, but more interested in NRL title

Knights centre Dane Gagai hasn't "thrown in the towel yet" on his State of Origin career and remains hopeful of winning a recall for Queensland this year.
But why Gagai, who was overlooked by the Maroons last year for the first time since his 2015 debut, is keen to add to his 22 Origins, that is not his main priority.
Now into his 14th year of first grade, and off-contract this season, the 33-year-old is desperate to claim the one prize that has eluded him in 274 NRL appearances.
"I haven't thrown in the towel yet," Gagai, whose agent Steve Gillis has held preliminary talks with the Knights about a contract extension, told the Newcastle Herald of his Origin aspirations. "The body is still feeling good, so I'll keep going and I'll know when it is time. But that time hasn't come for me yet.
"I just really want to win a grand final. I've been very fortunate to win a World Cup, win a few Origin series and the only thing that has evaded me is a premiership. That's what everyone is in it for and it would be pretty selfish of me if I was just thinking about Origin and anything individually.
"It was disappointing to miss out last year, but I've said it from the very start, and I'll keep saying it, I'm just focused on what I'm doing here at the club and anything else that comes off the back of that, is a bit of icing on the cake."
A shock omission by former Maroons teammate turned coach Billy Slater last year, Gagai has started 2024 fairly well, playing every minute of all but one game.
Newcastle have won two of the five fixtures he has played in, and Gagai is averaging 147 run-metres per game, has scored one try and made two line-breaks.
But given he missed out last year, he may need some standout displays in the five matches before Origin I.
"100 per cent," Gagai said of whether he would love to win a recall. "But I've just got to keep playing good footy here and see what happens."
Speaking after Newcastle's 22-20 loss to the Roosters, Gagai remained confident Newcastle could do some damage this year, despite their 2-4 start. The Mackay product believes making another grand final, which he achieved with South Sydney in 2021, is not beyond the realms of possibility. But the Knights, who sit 14th, need to start banking some competition points.
"I'm happy with the way I'm going ... but I'd be a lot happier if we were winning." Gagai said. "I've obviously come pretty close to winning a premiership, [and] I thought we had a pretty good crack last year. We've definitely got the team to do it. So that's all that is on my mind. I just want to be there at the end, and hopefully get to another grand final. But there's a long way to go yet."
The centre believes Newcastle are not far away from recapturing the type of form that propelled them to a fifth-placed finish last year.
"We just need to fix a few little details and I think if we get that right, we can be that team," he said.
