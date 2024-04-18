Gagai still has Origin desire, but more interested in NRL title

"I'm happy with the way I'm going ... but I'd be a lot happier if we were winning." Gagai said. "I've obviously come pretty close to winning a premiership, [and] I thought we had a pretty good crack last year. We've definitely got the team to do it. So that's all that is on my mind. I just want to be there at the end, and hopefully get to another grand final. But there's a long way to go yet."

