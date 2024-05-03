We are so honoured to have superstar blind soprano Kirsten Busby's presence at the Expo, as she perfectly represents the empowerment that defines all our expos.- Kathryn Carey, Director, Hunter Disability Expo
The Hunter Disability Expo returns to Newcastle on May 10-11 featuring blind soprano sensation Kirsten Busby as this year's ambassador.
Kirsten, known for her extraordinary talent and passionate advocacy for disability rights, will open the Expo with a stirring vocal performance and share her journey of overcoming challenges to succeed in the arts world.
As an advocate for disability rights, particularly in the arts, Kirsten has faced and overcome numerous challenges throughout her career.
Some directors were hesitant to cast her in performances, but she broke out of the stigma and has earned acclaim on global stages.
Kirsten will share her story onstage to inspire others to break through limitations.
Approximately 75,884 people in the Hunter region live with profound or severe disabilities, which represents 6.6% of the population (compared to NSW's 5.6%).
The Hunter Disability Expo aims to support the local community by bringing together hundreds of service providers in an inclusive environment.
Unique to this year's Expo is the inclusion of Scuba Gym Australia, which offers innovative scuba therapy experiences for people with disabilities.
These experiences allow people with MS, autism, and quadriplegics to remove all their limitations while underwater, strengthening their minds and using the parts of their bodies they don't generally use in everyday life.
To lend her support to this important event, local MP Sharon Claydon, a fifth-generation Novocastrian who has worked in the community-based disabilities sector, will also attend the opening ceremony.
"We are so honoured to have superstar blind soprano Kirsten Busby's presence at the Expo, as she perfectly represents the empowerment that defines all our expos," says Kathryn Carey, Director of the Hunter Disability Expo.
"Our partnership with BindiMaps will also ensure accessibility for people with low vision can navigate the venue easily."
Additionally, the Expo will showcase NDIS providers, which offer a range of services, including independent living support, mental health services like Sunflower Services, which provides psychosocial recovery coaching, and social leisure opportunities like Balloon Aloft, which offers balloon flights for people with disabilities in the Hunter.
The Hunter Disability Expo is free to attend and invites people with disabilities, families, and caregivers to attend on May 10 and 11 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre from 9am to 3pm.
For further details visit www.hunterdisabilityexpo.com.au
Backed by a nationwide team of experienced and supportive plan managers, nib Thrive offers participants support to get the most out of their NDIS plan and guidance on navigating the complex world of support services.
You may know of nib as a Newcastle-based health insurance provider with over 70 years of experience in connecting people with providers of healthcare services and products.
Now, nib's vision extends beyond traditional health insurance, to supporting Australians living with disabilities, and their families.
nib Thrive is nib's newly launched NDIS business.
Building on the credentials earned in the private health insurance sector, nib Thrive brings the same reliability and efficiency nib is known for to the disability sector.
More than just payments and invoices, nib Thrive's plan management offering helps to make navigating the NDIS and managing plan budgets more simple.
With fast and effortless provider payments, an online portal with budget tracking and comprehensive budget reporting, nib Thrive puts participants at the heart of all they do.
Backed by a nationwide team of experienced and supportive plan managers, nib Thrive offers participants support to get the most out of their NDIS plan and guidance on navigating the complex world of support services.
Dylan Alcott, AO, Paralympian, former Australian of the Year, and nib's Chief Motivation Officer has a passion for advocacy that resonates deeply with nib Thrive's commitment to empowering individuals living with disabilities.
Together, Dylan and nib envision a world where health and well-being are not limited by ability.
"nib Thrive isn't just about healthcare; it's about 'whole' care. Our dedication to enhancing the lives of people with disability is not just a statement-it's action.
"Together, we're creating a healthier, more accessible world," says Alcott.
To chat with a friendly nib team member about your plan management goals and how to join nib Thrive visit nibthrive.com.au or call 1800 999 333.
Disability isn't a limitation but an opportunity to demonstrate independence.- Kirsten Busy, Australian blind soprano
Organisers of the Hunter Disability Expo are honoured, proud and inspired to introduce Australian blind soprano Kirsten Busby as the ambassador for this year's event.
A local Hunter girl who grew up and went to school in the area, Kirsten is an exceptional and extraordinary person and performer, who's talents grace the opera world.
With her stunning voice and unwavering determination, Kirsten not only triumphs on stage, she also passionately advocates for disability rights and inclusion.
Her message is simple, encapsulated in her own words: "We are independent people and no different from anyone else."
With her bubbly personality, Kirsten fiercely challenges stereotypes with her voice, proving that given the right opportunities, people with disabilities can reach dazzling heights and flourish in any environment and industry.
Having grown up in the Hunter, Kirsten now lives alone and independently in North Parramatta with her beautiful Seeing Eye dog, Kimba, while working part-time as a braille transcriber for Vision Australia.
To Kirsten, disability isn't a limitation but an opportunity to demonstrate independence. Her beautiful voice serves as a talented soprano and an influential advocate for people with disabilities.
Recently, she collaborated with the car-sharing company Uber to create educational videos promoting the rights of assistance dogs.
Kirsten's advocacy work with Uber stems from her experience of having her assistant dog, Kimba, refused entry into taxis.
Now, she lends her voice to raising awareness and educating drivers that travelling with an assistance dog is a right and the law.
As a blind soprano singer, Kirsten has faced numerous challenges in her career, from directors hesitating to take risks to overcome logistical hurdles on stage.
However, Kirsten's perseverance and passion for music have propelled her forward, earning her roles in prestigious operas and garnering acclaim from audiences worldwide. She draws inspiration from fellow advocates like Dylan Alcott, who reminds her that anything is possible with determination and a willingness to challenge the status quo.
Kirsten's music and career have shaped her advocacy work as she also advocates for greater accessibility in the arts for people with disabilities.
Her powerful performances have seen her in productions like Cavaleria Rusticana and Pirates of Penzance.
Looking ahead, Kirsten aims to continue breaking barriers and challenge stereotypes, expanding her reach as a performer and advocate.
See Kirsten on stage at the Hunter Disability Expo, Friday May 10 from 11am.
For more information visit www.hunterdisabilityexpo.com.au.
The team at ConnectAbility would love to discuss your goals, dreams and ambitions.
ConnectAbility is committed to assisting you to achieve your unique ambitions and dreams.
Is your dream to live an independent life with a little assistance in a Community Living property?
Being able to live independently can be a daunting experience so the ConnectAbility team will work closely with you (and anyone else you would like to include) to ensure these first steps are exciting and enjoyable.
At each home qualified staff will support you to learn new skills and be there when you need them.
You may have NDIS funding to live alone or to live with others and ConnectAbility can help you to find new friends to share with.
When John* was asked why he liked living in his Community Living unit supported by ConnectAbility staff his response was simple: "It makes me feel happy."
Achieving independence has given him new freedom.
The team at ConnectAbility would love to support you to achieve this sense of wellbeing.
If you want to be out in your community, ConnectAbility's Community Support Team can ensure you are part of all activities, whether that is cheering for your local team, attending concerts, creating art or meeting up with friends. There is no reason to miss out.
Activities can be tailored to your specific needs and goals or you may choose to be part of a group - very handy if you are playing lasertag.
Bill's* dream was to develop his art talent.
ConnectAbility supported Bill to expand his artistic talents and become involved in the Newcastle arts community.
He learned skills needed to hold his own exhibition and develop friendships within the arts community.
His self-esteem increased and he found his voice. Bill now exhibits and sells his own work. He is the artist he always envisioned.
ConnectAbility's tennis group have developed great skills and noticed health improvements.
There is also a dedicated group who have learned to surf, or to just enjoy being safe in the water.
"During the warmer months they are out in the waves with other surfers enjoying our beautiful beaches," a spokesperson said.
No goal is too small or to big to be achieved!
The team at ConnectAbility would love to discuss your goals, dreams and ambitions.
"We can assist with coordination of supports if they are included in your NDIS Plan to bring together all your support needs, or just discuss one area where you would like assistance," the spokesperson said.
For more information, call into Booth 35 at the Hunter Disability Expo, or call the friendly reception area on (02) 4962 1000 or log onto www.connectability.org.au and begin the next phase of your amazing life.
Sanctuary Place prides itself on making the transition to our home as smooth and stress-free as possible, listening to and supporting you throughout the process.- Michael Mason, Founder of Sanctuary Place
Many NDIS participants pride themselves on being independent.
They mightn't need the high level of support that comes with Supported Independent Living (SIL), but would still benefit from some extra assistance.
This can make finding secure and affordable housing difficult through normal channels.
That's where Sanctuary Place comes in.
From the moment you link in with Sanctuary Place, you are supported.
From finding a suitable home, to moving in, and ongoing check-ins, Sanctuary Place is with you.
Sanctuary Place homes feature everything you need to get the most out of life.
"Our company built and managed shared homes, are brand new, fully furnished, and located in key areas around Newcastle, The Hunter, Maitland and surrounding areas, meaning that you can be where you need to be," Michael Mason, Founder of Sanctuary Place, said.
Your new home welcomes you with a fully equipped kitchen, ready for your next creative food experience, an inviting lounge room to relax with your fellow occupants, if you choose, or you can use any of the numerous breakaway areas.
At the end of the day, retreat to your furnished, private and lockable bedroom, many with their own spacious ensuites.
"Sanctuary Place prides itself on making the transition to our home as smooth and stress-free as possible, listening to and supporting you throughout the process," Michael said.
Sanctuary Place staff place great focus on following up once you move in.
Weekly wellness checks ensure continued connection and an opportunity to discuss your needs, goals, and safeguard occupant compatibility.
"We work with you to understand what you want and what your goals are," Michael said.
"Whether it's needing support with transport, household tasks, life skills or meal preparation, our dedicated team of support workers will work with you on an individual basis to succeed."
Over the past seven years, Sanctuary Place has listened to and modified their offerings to the ever-evolving world, so that they are able to tailor services to your individual needs.
Find more info visit www.sanctuaryplace.com.au.