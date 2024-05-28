'Show us the money': Hunter's state budget wish list

Reserving land for a future light rail extension, funding to redevelop the Broadmeadow precinct, a long-term plan to dredge Swansea Channel and money to turbo charge Lake Macquarie's western CBD are among the region's key requests of the state government in the upcoming budget.
Significant investment to attract more routes out of Newcastle Airport and funding for a clean energy precinct at the Port of Newcastle are also on the wish list.
Hunter leaders have made it known they expect results when the NSW government announces its budget on June 18, after the region suffered major infrastructure in cuts in the last year's budget, including the airport's Special Activation Precinct and the $500 million upgrade of the Sydney-Newcastle rail line.
Committee for the Hunter chief executive Alice Thompson said the previous budget was a disappointing result for the region's $66-billion economy.
"We need a better vision to emerge from the 2024-25 NSW budget on the Hunter's role in the state economy," Ms Thompson said.
"Public infrastructure investment is not commensurate with the Hunter's relative size, scale, high growth rates, economic contribution to NSW and capacity for productivity gain."
Newcastle City Council wants the government's help to identify and protect land for the future extension of the Newcastle Light Rail.
Its vision for the light rail includes routes though Adamstown, Mayfield and Glendale to Bathers Way, with stops at major destinations such as McDonald Jones Stadium, the airport, John Hunter Hospital and the University of Newcastle.
The council wants the Minns government to provide some seed funding to support the Broadmeadow redevelopment, which includes, Hunter Park, an aquatic centre and up to 20,000 dwellings.
Last week, the NSW government released the long-awaited draft strategy, which will guide the development of the $500-million project over the next 30 years.
City of Newcastle has called on the government to address flooding in Wallsend by widening the state-owned stormwater channel that runs through the suburb's CBD. The work is estimated to cost $40 million and could be achieved "through direct funding or a direction to Hunter Water".
Much of what Lake Macquarie City Council is requesting revolves around unlocking the potential of Morisset to serve as the region's western CBD.
The Morisset area is booming and generates the highest number of development applications in Lake Macquarie, accounting for almost 20 per cent of annual development, or about $250 million.
But, without a one-kilometre road upgrade, the surging growth will be strangled. LMCC has been calling for Mandalong Road, which links the suburb to the M1, to be upgraded to a dual carriageway for years.
In 2022, $76 million in joint funding was awarded to the project, with the NSW government kicking in $20 million. However, the project has been stuck in the planning phase.
"More than $1.2 billion in private investment, including 4500 homes, relies on this straightforward upgrade proceeding without unnecessary delay," LMCC said in a pre-budget submission.
The council requested $1 million to begin planning the upgrade of nearby Gimberts Road, which once completed will unlock more than 100 hectares of industrial land, delivering more than 5500 jobs.
With so much going on in the one suburb, LMCC has requested $3 million to create a Morisset Place Strategy to coordinate the region's growth.
On the other side of the lake, the council has called for a manufacturing centre of excellence at Glendale TAFE, $6 million to repair the Swansea seawall and a long-term dredging strategy for Swansea Channel.
"A recent economic assessment found that delivering the certainty of a permanently navigable channel could unlock $176 million worth of new construction with direct and flow-on economic impact of more than $350 million during the construction phase," the LMCC submission stated.
"This investment includes new marina berths and residential and tourism accommodation, with capacity to generate 364 direct new jobs and 883 direct and flow-on jobs."
LMCC also called for the state government to hand over money it had already promised in previous budgets, including $11 million to upgrade Five Islands roundabout at Speers Point and $2.2 million to upgrade the car parks at Morisset, Fassifern and Cardiff train stations.
The Hunter's business community is lobbying for significant investment into Newcastle Airport, including $15 million to secure new routes to places such as New Zealand, Asia and Perth.
Business Hunter's submission sought $6 million to establish an airline base to allow planes to start and finish their day at Newcastle Airport and $27 million to develop an international air cargo terminal.
Funding to kickstart a clean energy precinct at the Port of Newcastle, and commitments to the future stages of the John Hunter redevelopment and the Hillsborough Road duplication were other key requests.
Submissions from several organisations demanded the state government reinstate the Mines Grout Funding program, which was scrapped last year despite being crucial to expanding the region's housing stock by providing developers with money to fill underground voids.
Multiple groups also called for the government to release the $75 million stockpiled in the Royalties for Rejuvenation fund.
