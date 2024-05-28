Newcastle Herald
'Show us the money': Hunter's state budget wish list

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
May 29 2024 - 5:00am
Wallsend flooding, Morisset and Broadmeadow redevelopment, more flight desinations out of Newcastle airport and funding for a clean energy hub in the Port of Newcastle are all budget priorities.
Reserving land for a future light rail extension, funding to redevelop the Broadmeadow precinct, a long-term plan to dredge Swansea Channel and money to turbo charge Lake Macquarie's western CBD are among the region's key requests of the state government in the upcoming budget.

