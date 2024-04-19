Newcastle housing more unaffordable than every capital city, except Sydney

If you heard a sigh moving across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this week, then that may have been from those trying to enter the property market.
It would be hard for young first home buyers not to have lost a glimmer of hope this week on the news that Newcastle housing is more unaffordable than every capital city outside of Sydney.
But that was the finding from ANZ Bank and CoreLogic's latest Housing Affordability report.
This article, which outlined that new borrowers could expect to be saving 12.1 years to get together a deposit and then be could be expecting to have to pay a whopping 57.3 per cent of a household's income on the mortgage, received plenty of feedback.
It was one of the most commented on pieces on the Newcastle Herald's Facebook page this week with close to 200 people having their say.
"Pretty sure I can kiss my hopes of ever having a house goodbye," posted one.
"Crazy and we need to let all elected representatives know - local, state, federal - that they have a role to play and their lack of action is not acceptable," posted another.
It's no doubt that housing and property is at the forefront of so many people's minds.
If you thought home prices were ridiculous, what about the astronomical figure that a garage was sold for - as the new owner looked for somewhere to park and charge electric cars in the future.
Then we have a sneak peek at singer Tina Arena's former home in Melbourne that has now hit the market.
It was a relatively nice terrace when Tina owned it, but now it has been given a spectacular makeover that has even impressed the singer.
We also have a national take on what is happening around the country with house prices and the verdict is 'It's not feasible': Housing costs hit a record high.
And finally when it comes to home trends the funky styles of 1970s architecture is making a comeback. Think heavy timbers, split levels and view through large windows over surrounding bushland. Check out the story here in Move over mid-century modern, 1970sw architecture makes a groovy comeback.
