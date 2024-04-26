MEU testing new Same Job Same Pay laws for labour hire workers in Hunter

Hunter public school students deserve better funding to address inequities Advertising Feature

As the President of the NSW Teachers Federation, I have seen firsthand the profound impact that a quality education can have on a child's life.



They can lead fruitful lives, brimming with purpose, where they pursue their passion or interest, make the most of their innate talent and contribute powerfully to their community.

Across the Hunter region, our public schools are unleashing this potential every day, making an immense economic and social contribution.



Our public schools do the heavy lifting, educating a strong majority of students across Hunter communities.

Unfortunately our teachers face an uphill battle due to a sharp lack of funding and resources.

The National School Reform Agreement has left NSW public schools grappling with a funding shortfall of approximately 11 per cent, amounting to $1.9 billion this year alone.



This translates to over 10,000 permanent school-based teachers that our schools desperately need.



The consequences are evident, with Regional North schools (which included the Hunter) reporting 103 vacancies.



This affects more than one third of its 300 schools.

It is disheartening to see private schools in Sydney, which already receive substantial public funding, splurging on unnecessary vanity projects such as equestrian centres and Scottish castles, while our public schools struggle to provide the basic resources and support that our students need.



The inequities in capital funding are becoming starker.



For example, a single Sydney private school spent more on a new pool and expanded facilities in 2021 than governments spent on 2549 public schools educating over 472,000 students.

It is time for our political leaders to step up and address this glaring injustice.



Premier Chris Minns and Deputy Premier and Education Minister Prue Car have taken the first steps by lifting salaries to tackle teacher shortages, but we desperately need the Prime Minister to join the effort.



Proper funding would allow us to hire more teachers, reduce class sizes, and provide the one-on-one attention that students with complex needs require.

Investing in our public schools is not just a moral imperative; it is an investment in our nation's future.



By providing our students with the education they need and deserve, we are empowering them to reach their full potential and contribute back to their communities and the country as a whole.

Our union is steadfast in our fight for funding.



Public school students deserve better, and it is time for our political leaders to take action and ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to a high-quality education.



The future of our nation depends on it.