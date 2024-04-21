Mariah Williams strikes late to down Japan again, local hockey results

Australia have snatched a 1-0 win over Japan at the Perth International Festival of Hockey, thanks to a terrific last-minute goal from Mariah Williams.
It's not the first time the Hunter Sports High School graduate has popped up to torment the same opponents like this, having also put the national women's side ahead late in their 2-0 victory at the World Cup in Spain in 2022.
Saturday's storyline was similar to that meeting in Terrassa, with the No.4-ranked Hockeyroos eventually finding a way through.
The tenacity of 28-year-old Souths striker Williams was on show, recovering possession with a tackle at the edge of the opposition circle and unleashing a powerful shot past Japan's goalkeeper Akio Tanaka.
There was just 55 seconds remaining on the clock.
Bec Greiner had a goal chalked off earlier while Tanaka was also kept busy dealing with penalty corners.
Player-of-the-match Steph Kershaw was a thorn in the side of the visitors, shooting just wide.
China thrashed Australia's A team 5-1.
All three Newcastle women's premier league fixtures were washed out Saturday and will now be rescheduled.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday and Wests spoiled Ben Urquhart's 250-game party with a come-from-behind win at Maitland Park. Sam Mudford equalised from a short corner before Chris Boyle made it 2-1 in the fourth quarter.
Norths and Gosford beat Tigers (5-1) and Souths (5-2) respectively.
