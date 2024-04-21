Force alive as White savours career-first win over Crusaders

The Western Force have heaped more pain on the Crusaders and dragged themselves off the bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder with a potentially season-turning 37-15 bonus-point victory over the fallen champions in Perth.
Former Wallabies star Kurtley Beale made a triumphant debut for the WA franchise in his first Super Rugby outing since 2020 as the Force notched their first win over the Crusaders in more than a decade.
It was also a career milestone of sorts for Upper Hunter product, Maitland Blacks junior and Force halfback Nic White, who tasted success against the Crusaders for the first time since his maiden appearance in the competition for the Brumbies in 2011.
"It's been a long time coming to beat these buggers," White told host broadcaster Stan Sport in a post-match interview.
The momentous 37-15 victory in the bottom-of-the-table encounter at HBF Park on Saturday night reignited the Force's finals hopes after a one-from-seven start to the season and left the Crusaders' title defence in tatters.
The most prolific champions in Super history with a dozen titles since the competition's inception in 1996, the Crusaders now face the ignominy of going from winners to wooden spooners after a disastrous start to their 2024 campaign.
In what would have been unthinkable before the season kicked off, the Crusaders are now dead last after winning only one of their first eight games.
It's an alarming scenario for embattled coach Rob Penney, who three years ago presided over the opening five games of the NSW Waratahs' historic first-ever winless season.
While Penney must be stressing, Force coach Simon Cron is plotting a path to the finals after his side moved to within a victory of the top eight. They last beat the Crusaders in 2013.
And they did it despite spending 10 minutes of the first half a man down following the sin-binning of flanker Carlo Tizzano.
Nic White, a two-time World Cup representative with the Wallabies, was unable to contain his excitement for Beale, who was front and centre in the Force's win in his first Super match in almost four years.
On debut for the Force after being cleared of sexual assault charges, the 35-year-old one-time world player of the year nominee was brilliant at fullback. Earlier this month Beale opened the Shute Shield season with Randwick against the Wildfires at No.2 Sportsground.
"His communication is phenomenal," White said.
"Right from the first training session to this game, it's just his guidance is helping Donno [five-eighth Ben Donaldson], helping our centres.
"Having a gut like that, eh?"
Elsewhere, the Blues have dealt the ACT Brumbies a brutal reality check with a record-breaking 46-7 win over Australia's benchmark outfit.
